How the Corpse Husband face reveal unveiled a side of the Internet we didn't know existed

The Corpse Husband face reveal took the internet by storm back when the leak first happened, and exposed a horrifying side of the internet. The leak not only revealed Corpse Husband's appearance, but also his actual identity, as well as his alleged address, which can be potentially dangerous for the streamer.

A lot of streamers spoke up in defense of Corpse Husband, such as Valkyrae, Sykkuno, and many others. Corpse Husband himself, however, has not voiced his opinions about the incident yet and has been laying low ever since.

The dark side of the internet exposed after the Corpse Husband face leak

Corpse Husband is one of the most popular faceless streamers on the internet. In the past, when fans have asked about a face reveal, Corpse explained that while he understood that it was inevitable, it wasn't something that he was too keen on, since he was very conscious about his appearance.

However, based on his voice and whatever little he has revealed about his appearance, Corpse Husband fans assumed that the streamer was very attractive. Therefore, when a picture of a presumably 13-year-old boy surfaced online claiming to be Corpse Husband's face reveal, people were outright horrible about the alleged face reveal. The internet was full of memes and trolls hating the picture that was supposedly Corpse Husband's.

Whokilledkira @whokilledkira The girl with corpse husband's voice on her as a tattoo seeing his face reveal: The girl with corpse husband's voice on her as a tattoo seeing his face reveal: https://t.co/duaT5kDXvd

The streamer's fans came to his defense, however, the trolls did not stop. In fact, people invaded his privacy so much that some obsessive fan leaked his personal information online. This breach of privacy did not sit right with many viewers since the streamer, who did not even want his face on the internet, now had all his personal information, such as his real name and potential address, available to everyone online.

The controversy died down soon after. However, Corpse Husband fans now have no hope of ever receiving a face reveal from their favorite streamer. Furthermore, the streamer has not said anything about the entire fiasco, but recently streamed with Valkyrae, Pokimane, and others to check out Among Us' new update.

The fiasco did, however, reveal a dark side of the internet, one that people were not aware of earlier. Furthermore, it made it clear that things were never safe for streamers who wished to remain faceless, as their privacy would be invaded if they make it big enough.

Edited by R. Elahi