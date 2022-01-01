"Happy New Year!": Minecraft star Dream wishes everyone a New Year on Twitter

One of the biggest Minecraft sensations and streamers in the community, Dream recently wished everyone a Happy New Year on Twitter. Dream is a world-famous Minecraft content creator, with a whopping 27 million subscribers on YouTube, which he surprisingly gained in just 2 years. He is most famous for his Minecraft Manhunt videos on the platform.

As 2021 comes to an end, it has been one of the most successful years for the Minecraft star. Dream won the Content Creator of the Year award at The Game Awards show, and also won the Gaming award at the Streamy Awards. He gained more followers than the previous year, and made some mind-blowing Minecraft videos.

He expressed his gratitude towards his fans and friends in a heartwarming tweet. Fans and fellow Minecraft streamers from all around the world flocked to his tweet to eagerly wish him back.

Dream @Dream Happy New Year !!! ❤️❤️ :) thank you all for making my year amazing.



like 4 good luck in 2022 💥 🎉 🎈 Happy New Year !!! ❤️❤️ :) thank you all for making my year amazing. like 4 good luck in 2022 💥 🎉 🎈

New Year wishes from fans and fellow Minecraft streamers on Dream's tweet

As Dream had a huge following on Twitter, his tweet exploded with thousands of his faithful fans and good friends wishing him a happy new year. Some got emotional and expressed their joy, while others humorously posted memes about the new year.

Dream's closest friends, Sapnap and GeorgeNotFound, humorously changed the tweet's wording and made it into a meme. Fellow content creators Sapnap and GeorgeNotFound are Dream's oldest and best friends within the Minecraft community.

Velvet @VelvetIsCake



It was going bad for me... but you saved it. Everything I do is because of YOU, just like most everyone else, and WE LOVE U FOR IT ❤️



Can’t wait to see what else you fix and make good in 2022 😄💃🎉



Dream makes the world go ‘round :) @Dream HAPPY NEW YEAR DREAM 😊It was going bad for me... but you saved it. Everything I do is because of YOU, just like most everyone else, and WE LOVE U FOR IT ❤️Can’t wait to see what else you fix and make good in 2022 😄💃🎉Dream makes the world go ‘round :) @Dream HAPPY NEW YEAR DREAM 😊It was going bad for me... but you saved it. Everything I do is because of YOU, just like most everyone else, and WE LOVE U FOR IT ❤️Can’t wait to see what else you fix and make good in 2022 😄💃🎉 Dream makes the world go ‘round :)

Velvet, another rising streamer, replied with a heartwarming message, thanking the Minecraft star for helping him during his current tough times and also wished him a happy new year.

Seapeekay @Seapeekay



privilege to call you my friend!



i appreciate you!



2022 gonna be big for us both! @Dream you’ve been such a huge part of my 2021 dude!privilege to call you my friend!i appreciate you!2022 gonna be big for us both! @Dream you’ve been such a huge part of my 2021 dude! privilege to call you my friend! i appreciate you!2022 gonna be big for us both!

Seapeekay, another rising Minecraft streamer, thanked Dream, speaking of how the Minecraft star was a great inspiration to him in 2021.

Antfrost, another well-known Minecraft streamer and a good friend of Dream, wished him a happy new year.

noah @Pikaclicks @Dream happy new year king, looking forward to seeing u crushing it all over again @Dream happy new year king, looking forward to seeing u crushing it all over again

Many fans and acquaintances of the Minecraft star came to his tweet in celebration. Many of them thanked Dream for helping them through rough patches and looked forward to seeing more of his entertaining Minecraft videos.

Also Read Article Continues below

Dream is considered to be the most well-known Minecraft player and content creator, with mainly posts Minecraft videos on his YouTube channel. He also owns the extremely popular Minecraft server called the Dream SMP. The server houses over 30 top Minecraft content creators who play together to create gripping roleplay stories within the game.

Edited by Atul S