Easiest way to find ore veins in Minecraft 1.18

Ore veins are one of the most interesting additions to Minecraft 1.18. With the highly anticipated Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update, the game has got all sorts of new features and changes. One of them was the generation of enormous ore veins underground.

For years, finding ore in Minecraft has been one of the most integral parts of the gameplay. Players start the game and go mining for different precious materials underground.

With the introduction of ore veins in the Minecraft 1.18 update, users will be eager to find them to gather vast amounts of ores. However, finding one of these ore veins is not an easy job.

Ore veins in Minecraft 1.18: Most efficient way to find them

An ore vein is a naturally generated strip of particular ore blocks surrounded by tuff blocks. There are two types of ore veins found in Minecraft 1.18: Iron ore vein and Copper ore vein.

Gamers can occasionally find a whole block of raw iron or copper in between ore blocks.

1) Mine between Y level 48 and -58

Ore veins Y level in Minecraft 1.18 (Image via Mojang)

Ore veins are rarely found in Minecraft 1.18. They can naturally spawn anywhere underground. But if players know the correct Y levels at which ore veins are generated, they have a better chance of finding them.

Copper ore veins in Minecraft 1.18 can be found between Y level 48 and 0. Iron ore veins can be found between Y level -8 and -58. Once gamers are on the mentioned level, they can start mining and search for an ore vein.

2) Ore veins are surrounded by granite or tuff blocks

A copper ore vein surrounded by granite blocks (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Due to their rarity, ore veins are not the easiest to find in Minecraft 1.18. When users start mining on a particular level, there is a chance that they won't find anything even after mining for hours. But there are tricks to identify and spot an ore vein quickly.

If they are trying to find copper ore veins, they can look for massive amounts of granite blocks, as copper ore veins are largely surrounded by them. If players are finding iron ore veins, they are usually covered by tuff blocks.

Also Read Article Continues below

With the help of the correct Y level and the trick to spotting an ore vein, gamers can easily find large and rare ore veins in Minecraft 1.18. Mining ore veins is a great way to gather tons of raw copper or iron.

Edited by Ravi Iyer