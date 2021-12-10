“I’m so sad”: Minecraft streamer TommyInnIt reacts to Quackity and GeorgeNotFound’s meetup

Today, popular Minecraft streamer and YouTuber TommyInnit posted a tweet saying, “I am so sad,” as he reflected on George “GeorgeNotFound” Davidson and Alexis “Quackity” Maldonado’s recent meet up. The tweet came under a thread for another tweet by Tommy, where he posted a picture of Quackity and GeorgeNotFound together and a picture of him making an expression of crying.

An integral and active member of the popular content creator Minecraft server, the Dream SMP, TommyInnit has collaborated with Quackity and GeorgeNotFound for various streams, vlogs, and videos of Minecraft challenges or mini-games.

Minecraft streamer TommyInnit responds to Quackity and GeorgeNotFound’s US meetup

TommyInnit @tommyinnit WHAT IS IT WITH MY FRIENDS AND JUST LEAVING ME?! WHAT IS IT WITH MY FRIENDS AND JUST LEAVING ME?! https://t.co/ZykAi8WwL3

In an anguish-filled tweet, Tommy jokingly complained about all his friends leaving him and going to different places. His initial tweet had him screaming,

“WHAT IS IT WITH MY FRIENDS AND JUST LEAVING ME?!”.

GeorgeNotFound reacted to the post, commenting on how tall he looked. Tommy then replied to George, “I am so sad.” Tommy’s fans on Twitter reacted with kind words and repeatedly told him that everything would be fine.

Kat :p @ItzKaat @tommyinnit @GeorgeNotFound Im sorry That keeps happening Tommy but, they will be back they just need some time it’s gonna be okay I promise. But hey! You can do something to take your mind off it in the mean time,like play with the dogs, or go on a walk, or watch a movie, or study! But It’s gonna be ok :] @tommyinnit @GeorgeNotFound Im sorry That keeps happening Tommy but, they will be back they just need some time it’s gonna be okay I promise. But hey! You can do something to take your mind off it in the mean time,like play with the dogs, or go on a walk, or watch a movie, or study! But It’s gonna be ok :]

Jk, you still have Phil in your side Tommy don't be sad @GeorgeNotFound Cry about itJk, you still have Phil in your side Tommy don't be sad @tommyinnit @GeorgeNotFound Cry about itJk, you still have Phil in your side Tommy don't be sad

Freddy @WildAIBaby @tommyinnit @GeorgeNotFound tommy dont be sad :(((( i ly so much tommy no saddie sad ily please tommy ilysm @tommyinnit @GeorgeNotFound tommy dont be sad :(((( i ly so much tommy no saddie sad ily please tommy ilysm

ꕥLil_Frostylꕥ @Aniaxiris @tommyinnit @GeorgeNotFound Poor King at least if you can still meet them with wilbur @tommyinnit @GeorgeNotFound Poor King at least if you can still meet them with wilbur

The 17-year-old Minecraft YouTuber has been on edge lately, as many of his friends and fellow streamers have been leaving or planning on leaving the UK, where he lives. Tommy has collaborated with these streamers countless times.

Back in October, Minecraft streamer Ranboo left the UK to pursue some projects in the US. TommyInnit reacted to the news and said he would miss Ranboo as there would be fewer people to film vlogs with. During the next few days, Ranboo recounted his memories in the UK while also uploading a picture with Tommy.

Recently, GeorgeNotFound has also announced that he will be leaving the UK soon to move in with his “Dream team” teammates Clay “Dream” and Nick “Sapnap” in the US. When asked about George’s plans to leave, TommyInnit responded and said that he would “really miss Gogy”. Gogy is a nickname for GeorgeNotFound that was made up by Sapnap, due to the former’s Minecraft character wearing goggles.

TommyInnit is one of the biggest names in Minecraft’s community of content creators and streamers. With an impressive 11.2 million subscribers on YouTube, he has gathered quite a following on social media and in the gaming industry at quite a young age.

He frequently collaborates with other Minecraft YouTubers and streamers like Ranboo, Dream, GeeorgeNotFound, Toby “Tubbo” Smith, Phillip “Ph1LzA” Watson, and Will “Wilbur Soot” Gold.

