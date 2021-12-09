“I will be leaving UK soon”: Minecraft star GeorgeNotFound announces future plans

Recently, popular Minecraft streamer and YouTuber George "GeorgeNotFound" Davidson announced that he would be leaving the UK soon. The move has been in the works for months and was highly anticipated by the streamer's fans. The 25-year-old has expressed his desire to move to the United States in the past.

GeorgeNotFound is well known throughout the Minecraft community. He is an active member of the Dream SMP streamer server and frequently collaborates with other popular Minecraft YouTubers and Twitch streamers like Clay "Dream", Nick "Sapnap" and Darryl "BadBoyHalo" Noveschosch.

Minecraft streamer GeorgeNotFound's move to the US: Everything players need to know

GeorgeNotFound has stated the reason for his move is his decision to take up residence with Minecraft streamers Dream and Sapnap, who are roommates. The move will help them collaborate as all three of them are a part of the Dream team.

The trio have collaborated on hundreds of videos, including Minecraft Manhunt and other Minecraft challenges. George had previously tried to travel to the US to join the other two in January 2021 but was unable to due to the ongoing Covid1-9 restrictions.

Back in October, another popular Minecraft streamer, Thomas "TommyInnit" Simons, chatted about George leaving the UK on his Twitch chat. When asked if he would miss George when he left, he responded that he would miss him a lot, affectionately referring to George as "Gogy" due to his Minecraft persona in which he wears goggles.

Many people on Twitter and in YouTube comments talked about how much they would miss GeorgeNotFound being in the UK, and his collaborations and vlogs with fellow Minecraft YouTubers like Will "Wilbur Soot" Gold. Many people also mentioned that it was sad that many of Tommy's friends were leaving the UK.

vi/jess @dozygeorge me leaving from the uk to america w georgenotfound up my ass to smuggle him me leaving from the uk to america w georgenotfound up my ass to smuggle him https://t.co/9uYMkqtZxG

TommyInnit talks about Ranboo leaving the UK as well

During the same stream, Tommy was asked how he felt about Minecraft streamer Ranboo leaving the UK as well, an event that also took place back in October. The 17-year-old streamer replied that it was sad and that the move would mean that Tommy would lose another collaborator for his vlogs. He then joked around and clarified that he didn't just think of Ranboo as a vlogger.

TommyInnit and Ranboo are long-time friends who have collaborated on many Minecraft videos, streams and vlogs. Both are active members of the Dream SMP Minecraft server and regularly cross paths with the Dream team, consisting of Dream, GeorgeNotFound, and Nick "Sapnap".

