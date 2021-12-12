How Minecraft streamers reacted to Dream winning Content Creator of Year at TGA 2021

December 10 was a big day for popular Minecraft streamer and YouTuber Clay "Dream," as he won the coveted "Content Creator of the Year" award at The Game Awards 2021.

The 22-year-old streamer was ecstatic as he won the award for the first time, narrowly beating four other popular creators including Fuslie, Gaules, Ibai, and The Grefg.

The win comes just two months after Dream won the Streamy Award in the Gaming category at the 2021 Streamy Awards, beating out some of the biggest names on YouTube including Mark "Markiplier" Fischbach and Jimmy "Mr. Beast" Donaldson.

Dream wins big at TGA 2021: Minecraft streamers react

Dream @Dream THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR CREATOR OF THE YEAR!!!!!! this is so amazing, I love u all such an amazing community. #TheGameAwards THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR CREATOR OF THE YEAR!!!!!! this is so amazing, I love u all such an amazing community. #TheGameAwards https://t.co/f64ulqZuwy

As Geoff Keighley, the founder of The Game Awards, announced the winner of the Content Creator of the Year accolade, Twitter was submerged in a sea of appreciative and congratulatory tweets directed at Dream.

Many other Minecraft streamers, YouTubers and content creators tweeted out congratulatory messages to Dream, including some of his streamer friends from his very own Dream SMP Minecraft server.

Minecraft streamer Thomas "TommyInnit" Simons was one of the first people to congratulate Dream. The former is an active member of the Dream SMP, and has been crucial in the development of its plot. Dream and TommyInnit have collaborated many times to record Minecraft content and challenge videos.

Ibai Llanos, one of the other streamers nominated for Content Creator of the Year, also congratulated Dream on his win, sending him his wishes in a bilingual tweet. Ibai is one of the most followed streamers on Twitch with over 8 million followers. Coupled with that, he has over 7.3 million subscribers on YouTube.

Upcoming streamer and YouTuber TinaKitten also tweeted out to Dream, congratulating him for the win and expressing pride for his achievements. Tina is one of the newest members of the Dream SMP server, having joined as recently as October 2021.

She is part of the popular streamer group OfflineTV, and joined an esports organization called 100Thieves on 15 September 2021.

tina :D @TinaKitten

YOU ARE SO VERY COOL TO ME!!!!!!!!!! @Dream I AM SO PROUD OF YOU!!!!YOU ARE SO VERY COOL TO ME!!!!!!!!!! @Dream I AM SO PROUD OF YOU!!!!YOU ARE SO VERY COOL TO ME!!!!!!!!!!

Popular Minecraft streamer Ranboo posted his enthusiastic congratulatory message in a tweet, referring to Dream as his "teammate" and indicating that he was proud of him.

Ranboo is an active part of the Dream SMP, and has grown to be one of the most popular Minecraft streamers around, with over 3.7 million subscribers on YouTube and 4 million followers on Twitch as of December 2021. Dream's fans had a field day, letting him know how proud they were.

nylium @nysivk @Dream congrats dude I can’t think of anyone better suited for that position @Dream congrats dude I can’t think of anyone better suited for that position

Dream is arguably one of the most popular YouTubers and Twitch streamers on the planet. With over 27 million subscribers on YouTube and 5.8 million followers on Twitch, he has certainly made a name for himself during the last two years.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul