"Some people just don't stay friends forever": PewDiePie reveals why he doesn't collab with Markiplier anymore 

In a recent YouTube video, Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg opened up about his friendship with fellow YouTuber Mark "Markiplier" Fischbach.

PewDiePie has collaborated with numerous YouTube personalities over the course of his successful career. But his highly-entertaining collabs with Markiplier and Sean "Jacksepticeye" McLoughlin are often regarded as an integral part of the 'Golden Age of YouTube.'

It has been almost four years since PewDiePie last collaborated with Markiplier on a major YouTube video. As a result, fan expectations continue to remain sky-high regarding a possible and highly-anticipated reunion.

Keeping this in mind, PewDiePie recently gave an honest response as to why exactly he doesn't want to collab with Markiplier anymore.

PewDiePie addresses his friendship with Markiplier in a recent YouTube video

[Timestamp: 2:06]

In a recent YouTube video titled "I bought a new camera," PewDiePie provided a hilarious new spin on his camera quality, which is often the subject of intense debate among his fans.

While the rest of his video proved to be a regular episode of his popular LWIAY series, at one juncture, PewDiePie discussed his friendship with Xebaz and Markiplier.

In response to a screengrab of him speaking about Xebaz, who was one of his earliest collaborators on YouTube, PewDiePie said,

"One of my first collaborators was uh Xebaz and a lot of people kept writing to him like 'you need to collab,you need to collab' and it's kind of awkward cause we're not in touch anymore . Nothing happened but it's so like I don't know how you just tell the internet some people just don't stay friends forever."

He then brought up Markiplier and went on to reveal the reason behind them not collaborating anymore. PewDiePie said,

"It's the same with Markiplier ..it's like yeah we're just not as close as we used to be ..it's kind of awkward when everyone online is just going 'You need to collab!"

PewDiePie's recent comments seem to expand upon his initial explanation. He stated that he doesn't collaborate with Markiplier because their content styles drifted away.

Nevertheless, their influence and impact upon scores of fans continue to remain monumental.

The three legends Pewdiepie, Jacksepticeye, and Markiplier — Rusty Gamer (@Matthew47158715) March 25, 2021

While his statements may have provided a bit more clarity regarding his current friendship status with Markiplier, fans are unlikely to be deterred as they continue to hope for a dream reunion for the "ultimate trip" to take place sometime shortly.