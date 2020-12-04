In his latest video, popular YouTuber Sean Mcloughlin, aka Jacksepticeye, addressed his "cancellation" on Twitter last week, over a PS5 joke.

The 30-year old YouTube star endured a rather tumultuous week recently when he shared a popular meme template of Hollywood actor Tom Cruise laughing, which he captioned "Imagine not having a PS5":

Image via Jacksepticeye/ Reddit

Soon after his tweet went viral, a majority of the online community misinterpreted it as a mockery of the less fortunate, which resulted in severe backlash online.

As more and more people began to take offence to his tweet, Jacksepticeye clarified that it was simply a joke and went on to delete it soon after.

However, the damage was already done as on account of this, several people began to call for his cancellation, which resulted in his fans calling out Twitter for baring it's toxic side:

jacksepticeye getting cancelled over a harmless joke just shows that cancel culture isn’t about removing actually bad people from their platform, it’s about catching content creator’s not being perfect & making mistakes to make those involved feel better about themselves👍🏻 — Sydney (@confused_sydney) December 3, 2020

Jacksepticeye was cancelled for a joke. A joke. "He's done a ton for charity, but I don't like the joke so he sucks"



twitter is getting even more toxic — InfiniteDog (@infinite_dog1) November 29, 2020

Days after the backlash, Jacksepticeye has now released a video where he speaks about how the entire incident was blown out of proportion, and that it was never his intention to offend anybody.

Jacksepticeye speaks about getting cancelled on Twitter

[Timestamp: 13:38]

Jacksepticeye is an Irish YouTuber/Twitch streamer, who is one of the oldest and most popular YouTubers around. Since 2012, he has been a posting videos on YouTube regularly, where he has 25.7 million subscribers.

Alongside fellow YouTubers Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg and Mark "Markiplier" Fischbach, he is part of one of the most popular trios on the internet and often collaborates with them on different kinds of videos.

He has also made quite a name for himself on Twitch, where he often streams games such as Among Us, Bloodborne, Phasmophobia and Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Apart from gaming, Jacksepticeye has also made his mark as a philanthropist, having held numerous fundraisers with various organisations, which have resulted in raising millions for charity.

This is what makes the nature of the recent backlash directed at him all the more strange, considering it all stemmed from a popular and light-hearted meme.

Addressing the backlash in his latest YouTube video, Jacksepticeye shared his thoughts on the entire fiasco:

"This blew up way more than I thought it would and probably way more than it should have . I thought it was a stupid joke to make but people got very mad about this. "

"A lot of people thought that I was poor shaming people which I feel if you know me at all , you know that I would never, ever do that. The joke was more about the stock of PS5's and how you literally can't get one. "

He then goes on to state he has since deleted the tweet, as his intention was never to offend anyone.

However, what really surprised him is the fact that despite being around on YouTube for more than 8 years, people seem ever so ready to jump towards making assumptions about his character:

"It feels like all it takes is one tweet and one joke and people completely forget about your character and who you are as a person ...people just like to see something and then jump to conclusions on it. "

"That's just really sad and it sucks to see. "

Irrespective of what he feels about the backlash, Jacksepticeye went on to apologize once more to all those who may have been offended by his tweet.

The recent uproar caused by Jacksepticeye's tweet now seems to have once again re-ignited the never-ending pros and cons of the Cancel Culture debate.