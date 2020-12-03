Fans respond with #GetWellSoonMark after Markiplier is admitted to hospital for "severe abdominal pain"

YouTube star Mark Fischbach, known popularly as Markiplier, recently caused a major scare among fans, after he posted a photo of himself in the hospital.

Taking to Instagram, Markiplier shared an update on his health and revealed that he had to be admitted in hospital on account of severe abdominal pain.

Stating that it was not life-threatening, he reassured fans by saying that he hoped to be out of the hospital in no time:

However, as soon as word got around that Markiplier was in the hospital, concerned fans took to Twitter to extend support to the YouTube star. They flooded Twitter with get well soon messages and hoped for his speedy recovery.

Twitter extends support to Markiplier, calls for his speedy recovery

One of the biggest YouTubers in today's digital age, Markiplier has amassed millions of followers over the course of his career and is extremely renowned in the content creation industry.

From starting out with horror games to trying his hand at sketch comedy, the 31-year-old YouTuber is also known to to be extremely magnanimous, courtesy of his frequent charity live streams. He is also known to be good friends with fellow YouTubers Jacksepticeye and PewDiePie, with whom he often collaborates.

His exploits in gaming and philanthropy have earned him millions of fans, who were recently left worried on seeing him in the hospital.

In the video above, he posted a short update on his health from the hospital where he spoke about his condition:

"Hey guys, I'm at the hospital right now ..I'm fine , I've got a ng tube in nose right now which drains stuff out of my stomach because I have a small intestine blockage. I've had this before , in 2015 so I've been through this but man, this is unexpected...came out of nowhere. "

"But I'm fine, it's nothing life-threatening , I don't even think I'm gonna need surgery this time "

Markiplier also goes on to joke about making a playlist of his several hospital videos, only to end by assuring fans that content will resume soon.

Post his video, several concerned fans took to Twitter to wish his speedy recovery:

Mark is back in the hospital... again. I sincerely hope that you are feeling better soon Mark!! Don't feel in a rush to get back and make more content. We will be fine, just take your time to recover. ❤️❤️ #markiplier @markiplier pic.twitter.com/VuTuPbtjUf — Jax (they/them) (@clinomania130) December 2, 2020

Woke up, this morning, to find out @markiplier was in the hospital. So, GET WELL SOON MARK!! You've been one of my fav YouTubers for years. Always wishing the best for you💕#GetWellSoonMark pic.twitter.com/58JvvA5FZD — 🎨Carrah🎨 (@creative_carrah) December 2, 2020

Seeing #GetWellSoonMark trending honestly just warms my heart (especially after it fell past my stomach this morning when I saw he was in the hospital again).



Feel better soon, @markiplier. We're all sending you so, so much love. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nvYo5i5Fyh — Britney Mitchell (@Britney_Lynne) December 2, 2020

#GetWellSoonMark

I just woke up to this. I hope you get well soon Mark sending you love and hope :( pic.twitter.com/30uXclyN3N — Raven Smoke (@Ravensmoke100) December 2, 2020

Love you man wishing for you speedy recovery #GetWellSoonMark pic.twitter.com/QDDBGKRCkS — heehoo (doinkus) (@AnusBitchus) December 2, 2020

#GetWellSoonMark Mark just coming onto Matpats stream yesterday, quietly donating over $21,000 and then going to the hospital that night, just shows his strength and generosity. Love this dude to bits. — Ashley 🤦🏻‍♀️ (@AshleyGossett13) December 2, 2020

#getwellsoonmark get some rest and don't overwork yourself okay? we love you ya goof pic.twitter.com/B4CS3qTj6v — Jessie🍁 (@EefinNastyr) December 2, 2020

Mark is a very strong man

He'll get through this in no time❤🤗#GetWellSoonMark pic.twitter.com/IJXjzL4FGI — Tammy °-° (@txww_y) December 2, 2020

#GetWellSoonMark

This man has been through so much and he always comes out on the other side of it. The resilience he has is inspiring. The fact that he can have a tube up his nose, and still joke abt being in the hospital, makes me confident that he’ll be ok🖤 pic.twitter.com/9HIgagUgxI — ¡Spade! | Get Well Soon Mark🖤 (@MasterfulSpade) December 2, 2020

#GetWellSoonMark WE LUV U AND WE'LL ALWAYS BE HERE TO SUPPORT YOUU!! pic.twitter.com/RYgYrbGw9a — rexie⁰ ⧖ (@rexiplier) December 2, 2020

Just woke up to #getwellsoonmark trending!

Well deserved.

Mark, please don’t push yourself to come back too soon after you leave the hospital. Take time to yourself man, we all understand🖤 pic.twitter.com/a5KEorxcKs — ¡Spade! | Get Well Soon Mark🖤 (@MasterfulSpade) December 2, 2020

@markiplier wanted to doodle you a little something. I know you'll get better, but with how things are in the world, I (and everyone else) can't help but worry. You got this and I hope you rest well!! <3 <3 #markiplier #getwellsoonmark pic.twitter.com/Op9yE2QhQA — Sabs🤍 | 🐏 7-4 (@benasabrina) December 2, 2020

#getwellsoonmark

Ur so strong and we know you’ll get through this. Glad to see you taking care of your health.

Much much love and so many good vibes🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/OWfuCgv1uY — ¡Spade! | Get Well Soon Mark🖤 (@MasterfulSpade) December 2, 2020

#getwellsoonmark

I hope he's alright pic.twitter.com/xvxLCdnjcn — Anna has accepted the end (@eefsphatcake) December 2, 2020

As get well soon messages continue to come in thick and fast, the online community will certainly be hoping for a speedy recovery for Markiplier, as they await his discharge from the hospital.