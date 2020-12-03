Fans respond with #GetWellSoonMark after Markiplier is admitted to hospital for "severe abdominal pain"

YouTube star Mark Fischbach, known popularly as Markiplier, recently caused a major scare among fans, after he posted a photo of himself in the hospital.
Taking to Instagram, Markiplier shared an update on his health and revealed that he had to be admitted in hospital on account of severe abdominal pain.
Stating that it was not life-threatening, he reassured fans by saying that he hoped to be out of the hospital in no time:
However, as soon as word got around that Markiplier was in the hospital, concerned fans took to Twitter to extend support to the YouTube star. They flooded Twitter with get well soon messages and hoped for his speedy recovery.
Twitter extends support to Markiplier, calls for his speedy recovery
One of the biggest YouTubers in today's digital age, Markiplier has amassed millions of followers over the course of his career and is extremely renowned in the content creation industry.
From starting out with horror games to trying his hand at sketch comedy, the 31-year-old YouTuber is also known to to be extremely magnanimous, courtesy of his frequent charity live streams. He is also known to be good friends with fellow YouTubers Jacksepticeye and PewDiePie, with whom he often collaborates.
His exploits in gaming and philanthropy have earned him millions of fans, who were recently left worried on seeing him in the hospital.
In the video above, he posted a short update on his health from the hospital where he spoke about his condition:
"Hey guys, I'm at the hospital right now ..I'm fine , I've got a ng tube in nose right now which drains stuff out of my stomach because I have a small intestine blockage. I've had this before , in 2015 so I've been through this but man, this is unexpected...came out of nowhere. "
"But I'm fine, it's nothing life-threatening , I don't even think I'm gonna need surgery this time "
Markiplier also goes on to joke about making a playlist of his several hospital videos, only to end by assuring fans that content will resume soon.
Post his video, several concerned fans took to Twitter to wish his speedy recovery:
As get well soon messages continue to come in thick and fast, the online community will certainly be hoping for a speedy recovery for Markiplier, as they await his discharge from the hospital.
