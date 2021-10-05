Top 5 most useful Minecraft redstone contraptions

Redstone is one of the most fascinating things in Minecraft. Once players understand their mechanics, they can create amazing machines that perform helpful tasks.

There are many famous redstone contraptions that Minecraft players have created over the years. Some of them can be beneficial for the player's survival journey, while others are made just for fun.

Top 5 useful redstone contraptions that players can create in Minecraft

5) Item sorters

An item sorter in the game (Image via Minecraft)

Item sorters are mid-game builds that can sort and store items that players deposit into their chests. Some small item sorters are quite easy to make, and even beginners can create one by following the steps correctly.

Basic ones do not require any advanced understanding of redstone either. Interested readers can learn how to make one from here.

4) Super smelter

A super smelter that uses carpet for fuel (Image via Minecraft)

These are redstone machines that will automatically smelt tons of items that a player deposits in a short time. The items that need to be smelted are equally divided between multiple furnaces because of which they smelt very quickly. Players can also connect it to fuel farms to ensure it does not run out of fuel.

3) XP Bank

An XP bank is a redstone contraption that smelts and stores stacks of an item in multiple chests for players to collect. When the player collects it, they gain many experience points that they can use for enchanting.

2) Fuel farm

Any type of fuel in Minecraft is an essential item. Players need them to smelt their ores and cook raw food. One of the best fuels in the game is dried kelp block, and luckily, a dried kelp farm is very easy to make.

1) Food farm

A chicken farm (Image via Minecraft)

There are several different automatic food farms that a player can create in Minecraft. Few of the best ones are cooked chicken and steak farms as these are good food items.

Most food farm designs are quite simple and yield a good amount of food. With an automatic food farm, players can focus more on other projects instead of worrying about collecting food by killing animals.

Note: The article reflects the opinions of the writer.

