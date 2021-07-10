How to make an item sorter in Minecraft

Minecraft has a variety of blocks and items that players can use to build whatever they desire. With so many items in the game, managing the inventory can be a complicated task.

Even though Mojang is planning to add bundles to Minecraft to help players manage their inventory, there is still a limit to how much this feature can be useful.

Even with multiple bundles, players looking to create massive builds can have trouble storing many items. The best solution to this problem is to make an item sorter.

Creating an item sorter in Minecraft

Item sorters are fascinating redstone builds in which players can leave their items. The player's things will be stored in separate chests, along with other items of the same type. For example, if one leaves diamonds in an item sorter, they will be stored in the chest with the rest of the player's diamonds.

The following items are required to craft an item sorter in Minecraft:

25 solid building blocks

20 chests

20 hoppers

15 redstone dust

5 repeater

5 comparator

5 redstone torch

Steps for building an item sorter

Step 1: Place 5 double chests in a row and 5 more on top of them. Connect a hopper to each one of them.

Step 2: While facing the chests, place 5 repeaters in a row, two blocks away from the hoppers. Place building blocks on both sides of repeaters with redstone torches on the inner blocks, as shown in the image below.

Step 3: Make a 3x5 platform next to the hoppers. Place 5 comparators close to the hoppers while facing away from them.

Step 4: Use redstone dust to connect all the comparators and the repeaters.

Step 5: Place a row of hoppers going inside each comparator. On one side, place a temporary block (one block above), with hoppers going inside it. Once the hoppers have been placed, remove the temporary blocks.

Step 6: Rename some blocks to use them as a filter and place them in the last 4 slots of the hoppers that are connected to comparators. In the first slot, place the type of item that needs to be sorted.

Step 7: Add a chest on the left side of the top row of hoppers and place items to sort them.

