Redditor easily traps Warden in Minecraft 1.19

The new Warden mob in Minecraft 1.19 update is one of the most trending topics in the game's community. Even before the update's release, players came up with different tricks to kill or trap the strongest mob in the game. However, Mojang made the mob progressively stronger by observing players' tricks and countering them. After the update was released, people still found several ways to trap the mob and make it powerless.

Recently, a Redditor called 'u/LiamClow' posted a video of how they trapped the beast with a simple and quick trick. The original poster essentially built a few three-block tall walls of wool blocks around it right after it began spawning. Wool and carpet blocks are the only items in the game that do not make any sound and can also block sound vibrations.

The Warden in Minecraft 1.19 has a spawning animation that lasts for 6.7 seconds. This can give players time to trap the beast in whichever way possible. The original poster used wool blocks since they can block sound vibrations from reaching the beast. In conclusion, the beast cannot move because of the tall wool walls and cannot hear players because of these blocks.

Users react to Redditor trapping the Warden in Minecraft 1.19

After the beast in Minecraft 1.19 became ultra-powerful, players had difficulty finding ways to trap or kill the mob if it spawned. Hence, this Reddit post instantly blew up as the original poster showcased how to make the beast powerless. The post garnered close to 20 thousand upvotes and over 300 comments. Other Redditors reacted to the trick and discussed the mob and its strengths at length.

Several Redditors discussed how they could prevent the Warden from getting despawned. In Minecraft 1.19, these mobs can be despawned due to inactivity and respawn quite quickly if a player triggers another shrieker. Hence, the despawning prevention was discussed. Some people suggested building a contraption that constantly made noise, while others advised using the name tag on the mob.

Other users discussed how Mojang still left loopholes like this and how players were able to exploit them against the strongest mob in the game. They also humorously joked about how the Warden will be able to break blocks in the next update, making the mob invincible to this trick as well.

User UnstableNuclearCake wrote:

"Now Mojang will make the Warden break blocks like the f**king Wither..."

Other than this, several users were simply amazed by the trick pulled off by the original poster. To trap the Warden like this, a player needs to be quite quick in placing blocks all around it. Hence, some of them commended the original poster by expressing their amazement.

Overall, the post was highly successful on the Minecraft Reddit page. As the new mob and Minecraft 1.19 is trending, people have shown their utmost interest. They were curious how the original poster defeated the beast's whole purpose in less than 6 seconds. The post continues to garner views and comments even after 24 hours since it went live.

