Redditor accidentally creates Warden death ray in Minecraft 1.19 update

The Minecraft 1.19 update brings the most terrifying mob, the Warden. It is now the strongest mob in the game, even more so than the Wither. Since the update got released, several players have messed around with the new mob in the game just to have fun. Something similar was recently posted on the popular Minecraft Reddit page that grabbed a lot of attention.

A Redditor named 'u/megaboomlord' posted a short clip in which several Wardens were fighting one Wither. Nearly all of them were angry at the Wither simply because it made a lot of noise. Since they could not reach the three-headed flying mob, they collectively unleashed their sonic boom attack on the Wither, completely obliterating it.

The Warden's sonic boom attack was added to one of the Minecraft 1.19 snapshots simply because players could easily tower up out of reach and kill the beast. The new ranged attack is extremely powerful and can deal several hearts of damage. Hence, this combined sonic boom attack was fascinating to watch.

Users react to Wardens' death ray shown by Redditor in Minecraft 1.19 update

The Warden and Minecraft 1.19 update is a trending topic as everyone wants to learn new things about the mob. Hence, the post instantly blew up on the Reddit page, garnering over 42 thousand upvotes and over 700 comments. While some were terrified of the collective ranged attack, others were thrilled to witness it.

When the group of new mobs obliterated the Wither with a combined sonic boom attack, several people started discussing a possible Wither farm in Minecraft 1.19 update. Since the new mob was able to kill the Wither with ease, Redditors discussed whether a farm could be created. They talked about the new mob despawns after a while and how it can be avoided with a name tag to keep the farm active.

After seeing the death ray, one of the Redditors commented on how a modder should make a custom death star. The comment was loved by thousands of Redditors as it was a reference to the popular film series Star Wars. After that, several others started commenting on other Star Wars references as well.

Many users were also curious if the Wither dropped the precious Nether Star. This item can be used to create a beacon that gives powerful status effects to players in the vicinity. After the first attempt, the original poster could not find the Nether Star but soon reported that the mob dropped the item in the next one. People were thrilled to learn that a new type of farm could be created in Minecraft 1.19 for Withers.

Overall, the post was extremely successful on the popular Reddit page. People loved how the original poster experimented with the new mob and discovered the combined sonic boom attack, killing the second strongest mob in the game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far