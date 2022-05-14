How to farm nether stars in Minecraft

Nether stars are one of the most important items in Minecraft. Beacons are a really good item to build and fully power (which is the achievement 'The Beaconator'). However, they are extremely difficult to get in the game. For starters, nether stars are not only very important but also very rare. Additionally, fully powering a beacon requires a minimum of 164 blocks of resources (diamond, emerald, iron).

Beacons also have a limited range, which is why it is pretty beneficial to have multiple spaced out so that the status effects never go away. However, gathering multiple nether stars, or even just a single one, is not an easy task. Here's how Minecraft players can farm them, in a way.

Farming nether stars in Minecraft

Nether stars can only be dropped by slain Withers. They will always drop one no matter what. Looting makes no difference on this particular drop, but it is also one of the few fully-guaranteed drops in the game.

In Java Edition, nether stars despawn ten minutes after they are dropped. Additionally, they are immune to explosions. In Bedrock Edition, nether stars never despawn and are immune to explosions.

Therefore, the only way to farm nether stars is to farm the Wither, which is considered by many to be the most challenging mob in the entire game.

Mobile Games Network @MG__Network Breaking news: China has successfully killed the wither from the hit game Minecraft Breaking news: China has successfully killed the wither from the hit game Minecraft https://t.co/Nw2WaL7cp5

On top of that, there is also only one way to spawn the Wither, making everything in this scenario much more difficult for players. To do this, players need three Wither Skeleton skulls and four blocks of soul sand.

Wither Skeletons have a chance to drop their skull every time they are killed, and it is increased by Looting enchantments. Players should go to the Nether and start killing as many as they can to increase the amount of skulls they have.

Once they have all the skulls and soul sand blocks they need (probably at least 30 skulls and 40 soul sand blocks), they can return to the Overworld, where it is much safer to fight the Wither.

The Wither in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

The best way to farm the Wither is to build a cage for it out of obsidian or some other blast resistant Minecraft block. There should also be a small window where players can hit the Wither, but it can't escape.

In that cage, players need to place four blocks of soul sand with one on the bottom and three on a row across the top. The same formation is used for spawning iron or snow golems in the game.

Three Wither Skeleton skulls need to be placed on each of the top soul sand blocks and the Wither will appear. It is a difficult mob to kill, as it has 300 health points in Java Edition (for Bedrock Edition, it varies depending on difficulty).

Mortikate Gaming @mortikate #NintendoSwitch i got cocky that day so i decided to go to the deepest part of my bunker mine and spawn the Wither #Minecraft i got cocky that day so i decided to go to the deepest part of my bunker mine and spawn the Wither #Minecraft #NintendoSwitch https://t.co/uNcyLtxuhp

Once Minecraft players have defeated the Wither, they can repeat the process as many times as necessary. Additionally, the cage is optional. It does make it easier to kill the Wither, but it can be fought anywhere.

Edited by Mayank Shete