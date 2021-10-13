What is the fastest way to defeat the Wither in Minecraft?

The Wither is a hostile mob in Minecraft. It drops nether stars upon death, which players can use to craft beacons in-game.

The Wither is one of two bosses in Minecraft, alongside the Ender Dragon. With powerful and explosive attacks, it can be a difficult mob for players to defeat.

Luckily, there are some techniques that they can use to combat and eliminate the mob.

How to defeat the Wither quickly in Minecraft?

Java Edition

Players running Minecraft Java Edition can defeat the Wither by trapping the mob in an area where it cannot harm them. This is best done in the bedrock ceiling of the Nether.

Minecraft players can trap and defeat the Wither by following these simple steps:

Find a suitable area in the Nether’s bedrock ceiling. It should be 3x3 blocks in dimension, and there should be an empty space above the center block. Go two blocks down from the center block and place a block of obsidian. Place the spawning blocks. Put them down sideways, so that the bottom of the soul sand configuration is on the obsidian block. Wait for the Wither to spawn and defeat it. Just be sure to avoid weapons that have the “knockback” enchantment.

Bedrock Edition

Minecraft players on Bedrock Edition can defeat the Wither quickly by using the game’s end portals to suffocate it. This is a similar method to those used in Java Edition. It can be done by following these easy steps:

Dig a hole underneath the end portal. It should be 5x5x2 blocks in dimension. Place stairs or ladders for an easy exit. Replace the 3x3 area below the center of the portal with obsidian. Place soul sand on top of the obsidian block in the center. Spawn the Wither. Flee the initial explosion. Return afterwards and dispose of the Wither.

The Wither is a powerful mob and can be a difficult opponent for Minecraft players. Luckily, there are several techniques that can be utilized in order to obliterate this creature.

