Top 5 tips for defeating ravagers in Minecraft

Ravagers are brawny mobs that spawn during raids in Minecraft. Unridden ravagers spawn during the third wave, and ravagers with a pillager on top will start spawning from the fifth wave.

Killing them is not easy as they have a hundred health points (fifty hearts) when at full health. When killed by the player, a ravager can drop a saddle and twenty experience orbs.

5 tips on how to kill ravagers in Minecraft

5) Wear good armor

Steve wearing full diamond armor (Image via Minecraft)

Ravagers are one of the most potent overworld mobs, and on hard difficulty, they can deal up to nine hearts of damage in a single hit. This will bring down a player's health to one heart if they are not equipped with any armor. Therefore, a player should wear good armor, preferably diamond or better, before taking on a ravager.

4) Enchant your gear

A good enchanting setup (Image via Minecraft)

If the player already has good armor and weapons, they can make them even better by applying enchantments. Some of the best enchantments for close-range weapons are Sharpness, Fire Aspect, and Knockback.

Long-range weapons like bows are best for fights when enchanted with Infinity, Unbreaking, and Flame. For armor, players can use Unbreaking and Protection.

3) Carry a shield

Steve holding a shield (Image via Minecraft)

No matter how hard a ravager can ram, a shield will always block its attack. The damage dealt will be negated, and the player will experience half the knockback. Shields are easy to craft, and its crafting ingredients are five planks of any type and one iron ingot.

2) Take the high ground

Players are safe if the ravager can not reach them (Image via Minecraft)

Ravagers can ram through some blocks like leaves and bamboo. Therefore, hiding behind those blocks won't work. However, if the player is a few blocks above the ravager's surface, players can attack it with a long-range weapon.

1) Make a trap

Because of how big the ravagers are, trapping them is quite easy. They cannot walk through a 2x1 hole. Players can even stay inside a village house and kill the ravager by opening the door while maintaining a safe distance. However, the ravager may not be interested in them if they are inside.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

