3 creative ways of using enchantments in Minecraft

Better weapons and armor will always be beneficial to players in Minecraft. One way of improving items is by enchanting them. This can be done on an enchanting table. Players can also enchant their stuff using enchanting books and an anvil.

Enchantments are mostly used on items to improve certain aspects of them. However, over the years, the community has discovered several creative ways of using them in Minecraft.

Clever ways of using enchantments in Minecraft

3) Using Fire Aspect to light candles

Fire Aspect can light unlit candles and campfires (Image via Minecraft)

Fire Aspect is a sword enchantment that will set the target on fire when attacked using it. Level 2 First Aspect enchantment can be a deciding factor in whether a player wins a fight or loses it as it deals so much damage (three and a half hearts per hit).

Many players are unaware that in Bedrock Edition, an item with Fire Aspect can be used to light candles, TNT blocks, and campfires.

2) Flying with a trident using Riptide

Players can fly using tridents with Riptide (Image via Minecraft)

This trick has been commonly used by many Minecraft players where they use a trident with the Riptide enchantment to fly during rain or snowfall. Riptide is a trident enchantment that launches the player with the trident when they throw it.

This only works during rainy weather or snowy weather, or when the player is underwater. If the player lands on a solid block, they will take fall damage. Therefore, it is recommended to use Feather Falling boots.

1) Gliding with a bow using Punch

A bow with Punch enchantment can help glide with an elytra (Image via Minecraft)

Punch is an enchantment that can only be applied to bows in the game. When an arrow shot from a bow hits an entity, they experience some knockback. Punch enchantment increases the base knockback of the bow by three blocks for each level.

This trick is a bit hard to master. With a bow and arrows that have the Punch enchantment, players can hit themselves. The knockback effect caused due to Punch enchantment helps the player glide for a little longer using elytra. Players can learn how to do so by following the guide made by Logdotzip.

