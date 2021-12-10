Where do glow squids spawn in Minecraft 1.18 update?

While exploring Minecraft 1.18 update's vast and dynamic worlds, players may come across several different creatures in the game, called mobs. Mobs can range from animals like cows to villagers and skeletons. Each mob falls under a specific category. For example, the Ender dragon is a boss mob, a sheep is a passive mob and a creeper is a hostile mob.

Squids are a passive mob in Minecraft that can be found in rivers and oceans in groups of one to three. They wander around aimlessly in the water and travel in three directions. squids have no abilities or traits. They do not attack the player, even if the player is attacking them. This article talks about a variant of the squid, called the glow squid, and its state after the Minecraft 1.18 update.

Glow squids in Minecraft 1.18: Everything players need to know

Minecraft @Minecraft



↣ redsto.ne/live ↢ And the winner is… Glow Squid! Goodbye productivity. Goodbye attention span. Hello, mesmerising Glow Squid… So glowy! And the winner is… Glow Squid! Goodbye productivity. Goodbye attention span. Hello, mesmerising Glow Squid… So glowy!↣ redsto.ne/live ↢ https://t.co/KofAFPKX8B

Glow squids are one of the many aquatic mobs in Minecraft. As mentioned above, they are passive and have no unique ability. However, unlike normal squids, glow squids are found in dark underwater areas, which mostly exist in deep underwater cave systems. They can also be identified using their aqua luminescent color and texture. Glow squids emit a unique, pearly sound when moving around, and emit crystalline particles as they swim around.

Spawning

Glow squids swimming with axolotls (Image via Minecraft)

Since Minecraft 1.18, glow squids spawn in groups of two to four below Y level 30, usually in total darkness, which is the same for axolotls. They look like they’re glowing, but do not contribute to the surrounding area’s light levels in any way, as they do not produce light. If glow squids and axolotls spawn in the same area, the latter gains the upper hand in combat as axolotl's can attack glow squids, but not vice-versa. Also, the baby versions of glow squids have a 5% chance to spawn and are exclusive to Minecraft Bedrock Edition.

Drops

Glow ink sacs have a few uses (Image via YouTube/JayDeeMC)

Glow squids can drop one to three glow ink sacs when killed. If a player uses the Looting enchantment to kill them, it increases the maximum amount of glow ink sac drops from three to six. Killing one glow squid drops one to three experience points.

Behavior

Like normal squids, glow squids, too, wander around aimlessly in the water and travel in three directions. They can suffocate to death if pushed out of the water, with only 15 seconds or 300 in-game ticks to live after they break the water’s surface. When attacked, glow squids stop glowing for five seconds or 100 in-game ticks. Also, they can be attacked by guardians or elder guardians in a similar manner to how the two attack players.

Glow squids are one of the newest mobs in Minecraft, having been added to Minecraft 1.17. Their beautiful appearance and ethereal glow bring a unique touch to the game and this results in a much-needed expansion and a change to their spawn locations in Minecraft 1.18.

Edited by Sabine Algur