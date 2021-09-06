Ink sacs in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Ink sacs were first seen in the beta version of Minecraft Java Edition (1.2). Although their practical uses are limited, they do serve some unique functions in the game.

Ink sacs can be rather difficult to obtain, especially if players are far away from an ocean biome. This is unfortunate as ink sacs are essential in crafting recipes for many unique items.

This guide will teach players everything they need to know about Minecraft ink sacs, including what they are used for, how to use them, and how to obtain them.

How to get an ink sac in Minecraft

Ink sacs are commonly obtained from squids, which can be found inside ocean biomes. When a squid is killed, it drops 1-3 ink sacs. If the squid is killed by a weapon with the Looting enchantment, it will drop a maximum of 6 ink sacs.

Squids drop ink sacs when killed (Image via Minecraft.net)

In terms of natural generation, Bedrock Edition players can find ink sacs inside the storeroom chest in the stronghold.

Ink sacs can also be obtained through fishing. However, this isn't recommended. Although they fall under the "junk" category of fishing loot, ink sacs only have a 0.1% chance of being found. This makes them the rarest item that can be obtained by fishing in Minecraft.

Finally, players can also obtain ink sacs from wandering traders. These traders will often sell 3 ink sacs in exchange for an emerald.

What to do with ink sacs in Minecraft

Ink sacs have limited uses in Minecraft. However, they are an essential component in many crafting recipes, including:

Black Dye

Dark Prismarine

Book and Quill

Ink sacs are essential in a greater range of recipes in the Bedrock and Education editions of Minecraft. These include:

Black Bed

Black Carpet

Black Concrete Powder

Black Firework Star

Black Shulker Box

Black Stained Glass

Black Stained Glass Pane

Black Terracotta

Black Wool

Gray Dye

Black Dye Crafting Recipe:

1 ink sac is needed in the crafting recipe for black dye (Image via Minecraft)

Book and Quill Crafting Recipe:

1 ink sac is needed in the crafting recipe for a book and quill (Image via Minecraft)

What are glow ink sacs and how do you get them?

Glow ink sacs are unrelated to regular ink sacs. They were introduced as part of the vast Minecraft Caves & Cliffs 1.17 update.

Glow ink sacs will drop if players manage to kill a glow squid. They can be used to craft "Glow Item Frames." They can also be used on signs to make their text brighter.

Glow ink sacs will make sign text brighter and bolder (Image via Minecraft)

