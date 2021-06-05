Glow ink sacs in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

The much-awaited Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update will bring a variety of new features that will change the way that players experience the game.

Glow ink sacs were introduced after Glow Squid won Minecraft Live's 2020 mob vote.

With the first part of the Minecraft 1.17 update set to be released in a couple of days, this guide will explain everything players need to know about glow ink sacs. This includes how to obtain them and what they can be used for.

What is the purpose of glow ink sacs in Minecraft?

At the moment, glow ink sacs have limited uses in Minecraft. Players can use a glow ink sac on a sign to make the text brighter. This will make the text more visible in low light level environments. This can be useful in areas where the player does not want to place a light source, such as a mob farm.

Players can also craft a glow item frame by combining a glow ink sac with a normal item frame. This will illuminate any item placed within the item frame, allowing players to see their displayed items at night without having to place a light source near the item frame.

Glow item frame crafting recipe in Minecraft

Glow inc sacs can be used on a sign to illuminate its text

When were glow ink sacs added to Minecraft?

Glow ink sacs are set to be officially released in the first part of the 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update. They were first added to Minecraft in the 21w03a Snapshot.

How to obtain glow ink sacs in Minecraft

Players can obtain glow ink sacs by killing a glow squid. Each glow squid killed will drop 1-3 glow ink sacs.

The maximum amount of glow ink sacs dropped by a glow squid is increased by 1 per level of looting.

Where can glow squids be found?

Glow squids will also be introduced within the 1.17 Minecraft update. They have almost the same properties as a regular squid.

They can be differentiated from normal squids from their slightly lighter color and their glowing property. Glow squids spawn underwater in total darkness and in groups of between 2 and 4.

