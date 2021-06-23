What does the looting enchantment do in Minecraft?

Minecraft enchantments are abilities that players can place on tools, weapons, or armor to make them stronger and to add special effects to them. This can be resourceful to the players on their journey to defeating the Ender Dragon boss.

There are multiple different enchantments in Minecraft. Enchantments can be obtained using an enchanting table or an anvil. Players will need enchantment levels in order to use both of these items. The looting enchantment can be found in both an enchanted book located around the Minecraft world or on an enchanting table.

Some enchantments will be specific to certain weapons in Minecraft. For example, looting enchantment is specific to swords only. Players cannot place looting on a pickaxe. Looting is a good enchantment for Minecraft players to have on a sword.

Enchanting tables are created using four obsidian blocks, two diamonds and one book. This table will give players three different enchantments to choose from. The enchantments on the menu will be stronger if bookshelves are placed around the table. However, players will need to have more experience levels for higher level enchantments.

Anvils are created using four iron ingots and three iron blocks. All players will need in order to enchant an anvil is enchantment levels and an enchanted book. There is a huge variety of enchanted books that players can find around the world.

Looting enchantment in Minecraft

What is it?

(Image via WIIFEROZ on Youtube)

The looting enchantment in Minecraft makes mobs drop more loot when killed by the sword carrying the enchantment. Looting also increases the chances of players getting rare drops from mobs.

For example, looting can increase the amount of ender pearls that is dropped from an enderman. Ender pearls are really important and players will need it later in the Minecraft world.

Players will need ender pearls to create ender eyes, and use them to activate the stronghold portal and defeat the Ender Dragon. Players should note that looting does not change the amount of XP that will be dropped.

Even with the looting enchantment, the amount of XP that the mob usually drops will stay the same.

We have launched a dedicated Sportskeeda Minecraft YT channel! Hurray :) Your feedback is welcome!

Edited by Gautham Balaji