5 best things about jungle biome in Minecraft

Minecraft has a lot of different biomes, one of which is the jungle. It is a forest of tall trees that can be 2x2 thick. A few mobs that players cannot find in any other biomes spawn here.

Getting lost in the jungle biomes is very easy because of the tall trees and grass. Players will have a hard time finding this biome as it generates less than most biomes in the game.

Best features of the jungle biome in Minecraft

5) Cocoa beans

Cocoa pods (Image via Minecraft)

Cocoa beans can only be obtained from cocoa pods that generate naturally in Minecraft. Cocoa pods can only be grown on a jungle log. Upon breaking, players can get multiple cocoa beans from them. These beans are a food ingredient and can also be used to create brown dye.

4) Jungle trees

Jungle trees in the game (Image via Minecraft)

Jungle trees in the jungle biome are some of the nicest-looking trees in all of Minecraft. They can be very tall and wider than other trees. They also have many vines coming down from the top of the tree. Using these vines, players can climb to the top of the tree in no time.

3) Jungle temples

A jungle temple (Image via Minecraft)

This is a cool structure that only generates in the jungle biome. They have loot chests inside, but the temples have traps set up for the player. When the player walks on the tripwire, the dispensers hidden behind the vines will start shooting arrows. They can have enough arrows to kill the player if triggered excessively.

2) Exclusive mobs

Ocelot in the game (Image via Minecraft)

The Jungle biome has three mobs that do not spawn anywhere else: parrots, pandas, and ocelots. All three of these mobs are passive, and players can even tame the ocelots and parrots. Sadly, pandas cannot be tamed, and they only spawn in the bamboo jungle variant of the jungle biome.

1) Rarest biome

Modified jungle edge biome (Image via Reddit)

Jungle biome has seven different variants, one of which is the modified jungle edge biome. It is the rarest biome in the game, which covers 0.0001% of the overworld. A modified edge jungle biome is generated when a modified jungle biome borders a swamp hills biome.

