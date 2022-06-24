How to trap Warden before it completely spawns in the Minecraft 1.19 update

The Warden is the most dangerous mob in the Minecraft 1.19 update. After its release, it became the most powerful mob in the entire game, more so than Wither and Ender Dragon. Though players must avoid this mob at all costs, it can be trapped if it ever starts to spawn. This trick is extremely difficult to pull off but can be executed if players are quick in the game.

The new Deep Dark Biome was long-awaited, as it was announced back in 2020 for the Caves and Cliffs update. Later on, Mojang stated that Deep Dark Biome and Warden had been pushed back as they wanted to expand the features. Now, in the Minecraft 1.19 update, the mob is much stronger than before, so much so that players must avoid summoning it in most cases. Though if they do summon it, there is a trick to trap the beast.

Two ways to trap the Warden in Minecraft 1.19

By digging a two-block long hole

When players venture down to the new Deep Dark Biome, they must be extra cautious because if they make a slight sound, the new sculk sensor and sculk shrieker blocks will get triggered. These blocks are capable of summoning the Warden if the player makes more than three mistakes.

If players are quick enough, they can trap the mob in a hole (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

The new blind mob does not naturally spawn in the biome; hence, it has a special animation when it emerges from the ground. This spawning animation is the key to trapping the beast. It goes on for 6.7 seconds, during which the mob can't attack the player, nor can the player attack the mob. However, players can break the blocks that are around the mob, causing it to descend into a hole.

The moment the sculk shrieker blocks let out a loud shriek for the third time, players must be ready to immediately get a pickaxe to dig a two-block hole where the Warden is about to spawn. Though it is an extremely dangerous tactic to try to trap the beast, if done correctly, the mob will not be able to move and hunt the player.

By building a three-block tall chamber of wool

Players must be extremely quick in their actions since the spawning animation lasts a few seconds (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

This tactic is just the opposite of the last one but is more effective. In this, instead of digging a hole to trap the beast, players can build a wool chamber all around the area where it is spawning. The spawning animation is long enough for highly-skilled players to quickly place blocks all around the beast before it fully emerges from the ground.

Wool blocks, in this tactic, are essential simply because these are blocks that will not cause any sound vibration and will completely obstruct any vibration that tries to get through it.

Once done, the Warden will not be able to hear the player or any other mob since the wall is three blocks tall. Players can even place a block on top to completely imprison the beast.

Trapping the beast in wool blocks (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Though the mob will despawn after a minute if no smell or sound vibration is detected, players can make some sounds at regular intervals so that the mob does not despawn. If a Warden is already present in the vicinity, the shrieker blocks will not summon another one.

