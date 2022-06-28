How to generate in-game structures using the place command in Minecraft 1.19

The 'place' command is a new feature that was recently added with the Minecraft 1.19 update and is one of the most fascinating commands that users can play around with. In a nutshell, this command is capable of placing all kinds of in-game structures anywhere on the world map. While this command was present in previous versions, it is much more refined and easier to use in The Wild Update.

Along with this, the Minecraft 1.19 update packs a plethora of new features and additions like mobs, biomes, structures, blocks, items, enchantments, status effects, and commands. The frequently used 'locate' command has also been updated so that players can find more things in the game and teleport to them.

Ways to use the new place command in Minecraft 1.19

First, players must ensure that they are able to type and execute commands in the world. To play around with commands, the world must have cheats enabled on it.

Players can either create a new world and enable cheats from the beginning or temporarily enable them in an existing world by going to the 'Open to LAN' setting in the pause menu. Once cheats are enabled, players will be able to use the new 'place' commands properly.

There are essentially four ways to use the command once players type '/place' in the world chat, and these are: feature, jigsaw, structure, template. All four of them are meant to create in-game structures in different ways. Since these structures are divided into many parts, some of these commands will only place a part of the entire structure.

Feature

Place feature command (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

The place feature command will generate any kind of feature that is present in the game. Features in the game can be trees, blocks, patches of grass, ores, bee nests, etc.

For example, players can type '/place feature minecraft:acacia' to generate a tree exactly where the player is located. The X, Y, and Z coordinates can be inserted after the command if players want to place the feature at a particular location.

Jigsaw

Place jigsaw command (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

This slightly complicated command allows players to place any kind of structural part, be it a Village center or an Ancient City center, anywhere they choose. However, it will require some extra commands to execute properly.

For example, players can type '/place jigsaw minecraft:village/desert/town_centers bottom 3' to place the desert village center. The last number in the command can be changed from any value between 3 and 7.

Structure

Place structure command (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

This is the most basic command that can be used to place an entire structure anywhere in the world. While this places most structures, there might be some structures that cannot be placed exactly where the players are.

For example, if a player types '/place structure minecraft:mansion', the game will instantly create an entire Woodland Mansion where the player is located. Coordinates can be inserted after the command to generate the structure somewhere else.

Template

Place template command (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

This is the fourth and last command that is essentially a simpler version of jigsaw. With this, players can easily generate any part of any in-game structure, regardless of the realm.

For example, players can type '/place template minecraft:ancient_city/city/entrance/entrance_connector' to generate a part of the entrance pathway of an Ancient City.

