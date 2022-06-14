Why was a new realm not added with Ancient City in Minecraft 1.19?

When players saw the new Ancient City in Minecraft 1.19, they were thrilled to see a new structure added to the game. Furthermore, they started speculating about a new realm that might be added to the game soon. Certain mini-structures that were shown in the Ancient City intrigued players a lot.

The Deep Dark Biome and the Warden were scheduled to be released in the Caves and Cliffs update in 2021. However, Mojang announced that these features would be delayed since they wanted to expand on it.

When they were reintroduced at the end of 2021 for the Minecraft 1.19 update, gamers were delighted to see the new structure added to the Deep Dark biome. Unfortunately, the Ancient City does not have a portal for a new realm.

There was no official announcement about a new realm in Minecraft 1.19

No new realm was announced with the Ancient City (Image via Mojang)

When the Minecraft 1.19 update was announced, Mojang introduced almost all the big features at the Live event in 2021. They never mentioned anything about a news portal that would be present in the new Ancient City structure.

Mojang always announces the update's biggest features to everyone; hence, it is safe to say that no new realm will be added to the update. However, this didn't stop the fanbase from speculating theories.

After seeing the mysterious city center in the new structure, gamers speculated at length that it could be a portal to a new realm. This topic spreads like wildfire in the community. Several players even thought that Mojang might add a secret new realm. However, this was debunked once the Minecraft 1.19 update was released.

New music disc '5' hints at a possible future realm update

With Minecraft 1.19, a new music disc was added to the game called '5'. Numbered music discs are quite special as they do not have music in them, instead, they play several sounds that have hidden hints about the mysterious storyline of the game.

In the new music disc, users can hear a person using flint and steel to light something, and a sculk sensor activates at the end. Fans heavily investigated these sounds as they further cemented that a news portal and realm were coming to the game.

New Music Disc 5 (Image via Mojang)

This might be a tease from Mojang to the fans as they were hoping for a new realm in the update. Mojang constantly stays connected with their playerbase and observes which topics fans are interested in. They have secretly addressed controversial topics like Herobrine, Aether Mod, etc. Hence, this can be taken as a slight tease and nothing more.

It is safe to say that the Minecraft 1.19 update does not have any portals in the new structure. Though there is no official news about any new realm, Mojang might add one in future updates.

