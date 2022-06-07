New music disc in Minecraft 1.19 update

Music discs are an interesting addition to Minecraft. Most of them were added before the game was officially released originally.

In fact, in the 11 years since the title’s official release, there have only been four music discs added, including the newest one from 1.19 and one that was in the game before its release but was unobtainable.

The addition of a new music disc to Minecraft is a bit of an event, as there is almost a gap of three years between them being added on average.

All about Minecraft 1.19’s newest music disc

How to obtain it

The most significant difference between 5 and the game’s other music discs is how the former is acquired. While every other music disc is either found as random loot within the chests of the game’s generated structures, such as dungeons, bastions, or desert temples or dropped by a creeper if an arrow shot by a skeleton kills it, 5 is crafted.

And it can only be crafted, requiring nine music disc fragments found randomly as loot throughout the title’s new ancient city biomes. These fragments are found in groups of one to three in ancient city chests around 30% of the time. These chests are pretty uncommon, making the fragments themselves also relatively uncommon.

Once the player has all nine fragments, they can place them onto a crafting table and produce a new music disc: 5.

What it sounds like

5 is most similar to the two other numerically named music discs: 11 and 13. The similarity comes from the fact that none of these music discs feature, well, music. Instead, they are all that the community has come to dub “Lore Discs.”

This refers to the fact that these music discs feature no music and instead feature a strange and unsettling ambiance, with unidentifiable noises and themes that have enough similarities and implications for pushing people down the rabbit hole of theory crafting.

For example, 5 features lots of noises that the community thinks sound very similar to a flint and steel opening up a Nether portal around the two-minute mark. 2:30 also features what sounds suspiciously like the sound the Ender Dragon makes when users are combat has bested it.

What it could mean

The seemingly portal shaped structure in the new ancient cities (Image via Minecraft)

While much of Minecraft’s lore, especially that found on lore discs, is vague, the community almost entirely agrees on one aspect. There are a lot of portal and dimensional noises, or things that sound very similar to those found on the music disc 5.

When combined with the giant portal frame-esque feature found in the ancient cities, players seem to think a new dimension is being teased.

Mojang has stated that another dimension will not be added until the End and Overworld have been given the same love that the Nether got in 1.16.

This might still point to something further down the road that Mojang already has planned, though nothing has been confirmed. However, the thought is enough to get the community excited.

Be sure to play the Wild Update on June 7, and seek out 5’s nine fragments for yourself, so fans can come to their own conclusions about what can be heard on the disc.

