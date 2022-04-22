Mojang released a new Minecraft snapshot 22w16b featuring a new music disc 5 and disc fragments. This new snapshot brings several smaller changes to existing features and mainly focusses on the music of the upcoming 1.19 The Wild Update. Players from all around the globe are extremely excited for the new update to drop sometime later in 2022.

Adrian Östergård @adrian_ivl minecraft.net/article/minecr… New tunes! Another snapshot is now going out and this one has four new tracks (well you might have heard one of them), again made by the fantastic @kuraine , and a music disc made by our very own @slamp0000 New tunes! Another snapshot is now going out and this one has four new tracks (well you might have heard one of them), again made by the fantastic @kuraine, and a music disc made by our very own @slamp0000. minecraft.net/article/minecr…

These snapshots are essentially used to test new features that will be released in the next update. Several bug fixes and changes are made to ensure a smooth and flawless official update. The new disc that is added to the Minecraft snapshot 22w16b will be one of the most difficult to obtain, as it spawns in the most dangerous biome that will also be released in the next update.

All about the new music disc 5 and disc fragments in Minecraft snapshot 22w16b

Where to find the new items

When players open the Minecraft snapshot 22w16b, they will be able to find the new items in the creative mode inventory. However, if they want to find them naturally, they will have to go deep down in the Ancient Cities. Ancient Cities are new structures in the new Deep Dark Biome.

Disc fragments can be found in chest loot (Image via Mojang)

The new disc will only be found in chests located in Ancient Cities, however, players won't get the item as it is. Disc fragment is another type of item that has been added to this snapshot. This is essentially a piece of the new music disc which players need to gather to craft the complete item.

Crafting recipe (Image via Mojang)

Players may find a single or several disc fragments in the chests, or won't find any of them. This makes it quite difficult for players to obtain the full disc. They need to have atleast 9 disc fragments to craft them into one on a crafting table.

The look and the music of the new Disc 5

Once players craft the entire item in the Minecraft snapshot 22w16b, they will obtain the 'Disc 5'. It will have a classic vinyl look to it but with a bluish accent, resembling the Deep Dark color scheme. It will look slightly different from all the other discs present in the game.

Close up of the disc (Image via Mojang)

The music and the sounds on the disc are quite horrifying yet sometimes soothing. It starts off with several footsteps slowly getting stronger and morphing into loud thud sounds. Eventually, a loud growl is heard, which gradually changes into a soothing music.

New item playing on a jukebox (Image via Mojang)

Soon enough, the soothing music stops and the horrific sounds of a person running away or fighting a beast in a deep cave are heard again. In the end, a triggered sculk sensor is heard followed by a loud growl that ends the disc.

Along with the new music disc, the Minecraft snapshot 22w16b brings several new music tracks which will normally be played in different biomes and in the main menu. It also brings a few behavioral changes to Allay and spawn changes to Frogs.

Edited by Ashish Yadav