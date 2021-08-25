What can be found inside Minecraft's bastion remnants?

Bastion remnants are huge fortresses found within Minecraft's Nether realm, and are littered with mobs both hostile and potentially passive.
While bastion remnants are undoubtedly dangerous, the loot they provide to Minecraft players justifies the risk. Regardless of what variant of a bastion remnant is encountered, it is certain to have some solid finds in its treasure room and elsewhere.
Those that venture into bastion remnants should tread lightly and keep their weapons at the ready.
Minecraft: Loot tables for bastion remnants
Venturing through Minecraft's bastion remnants isn't easy, but players can find plenty of loot to make the trip worth it. Depending on a few factors, loot chests can spawn in various locations and remnant variants.
Below is a breakdown of where loot chests can spawn and what items are available to players:
Bridges
- Lodestones
- Arrows
- Iron Nuggets
- Gold Nuggets
- String
- Leather
- Spectral Arrows
- Gilded Blackstone
- Iron Ingots
- Gold Ingots
- Crying Obsidian
- Enchanted Crossbows
- Blocks of Gold
- Enchanted Golden Swords
- Enchanted Golden Axes
- Enchanted Golden Armor
Hoglin Stables
- Arrows
- String
- Gold Nuggets
- Crimson Fungus
- Crimson Nylium
- Crimson Roots
- Glowstone Blocks
- Soul Sand
- Cooked Porkchops
- Raw Porkchops
- Gilded Blackstone
- Crying Obsidian
- Leather
- Enchanted Golden Axes
- Enchanted Diamond Shovels
- Blocks of Gold
- Saddles
- Golden Apples
- Golden Carrots
- Ancient Debris
- Netherite Scrap
Treasure Rooms
- Spectral Arrows
- Netherite Ingots
- Gilded Blackstone
- Nether Quartz
- Iron Ingots
- Gold Ingots
- Magma Cream
- Crying Obsidian
- Gold Blocks
- Iron Blocks
- Netherite Scrap
- Enchanted Diamond Swords
- Standard Diamond Swords
- Enchanted Diamond Armor
- Standard Diamond Armor
- Diamonds
- Ancient Debris
- Enchanted Golden Apples
All Bastion Variants
- Arrows
- Magma Cream
- Chains
- Obsidian
- Gilded Blackstone
- String
- Iron Nuggets
- Gold Nuggets
- Bone Blocks
- Cooked Porkchops
- Iron Ingots
- Gold Ingots
- Iron Blocks
- Gold Blocks
- Crying Obsidian
- Enchanted Iron Swords
- Golden Carrots
- Spectral Arrows
- Enchanted Books
- Golden Apples
- Snout Patterns for Banners
- Ancient Debris
- Crossbows
- Golden Apples
- Golden Swords
- Enchanted Golden Axes
- Golden Armor
- Enchanted Golden Boots
- Enchanted Crossbows
- Netherite Scrap
- Diamond Shovels
- Enchanted Diamond Pickaxes
- Pigstep Music Discs
Among the items in Minecraft's vanilla Survival Mode, the Pigstep music disc and the Snout banner pattern are only found within bastion remnants. Observant players may even spot a spawner for magma cube mobs, which are also exclusive to bastion remnants.
By using the Silk Touch enchantment on a tool, Minecraft players can snag a one-of-a-kind spawner for their own use in Survival Mode.
