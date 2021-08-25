What can be found inside Minecraft's bastion remnants?

Bastion remnants are huge fortresses found within Minecraft's Nether realm, and are littered with mobs both hostile and potentially passive.

While bastion remnants are undoubtedly dangerous, the loot they provide to Minecraft players justifies the risk. Regardless of what variant of a bastion remnant is encountered, it is certain to have some solid finds in its treasure room and elsewhere.

Those that venture into bastion remnants should tread lightly and keep their weapons at the ready.

Minecraft: Loot tables for bastion remnants

Hostile mobs tend to roam bastion remnants and the terrain is also precarious.(Image via Mojang)

Venturing through Minecraft's bastion remnants isn't easy, but players can find plenty of loot to make the trip worth it. Depending on a few factors, loot chests can spawn in various locations and remnant variants.

Below is a breakdown of where loot chests can spawn and what items are available to players:

Bridges

Lodestones

Arrows

Iron Nuggets

Gold Nuggets

String

Leather

Spectral Arrows

Gilded Blackstone

Iron Ingots

Gold Ingots

Crying Obsidian

Enchanted Crossbows

Blocks of Gold

Enchanted Golden Swords

Enchanted Golden Axes

Enchanted Golden Armor

Hoglin Stables

Arrows

String

Gold Nuggets

Crimson Fungus

Crimson Nylium

Crimson Roots

Glowstone Blocks

Soul Sand

Cooked Porkchops

Raw Porkchops

Gilded Blackstone

Crying Obsidian

Leather

Enchanted Golden Axes

Enchanted Diamond Shovels

Blocks of Gold

Saddles

Golden Apples

Golden Carrots

Ancient Debris

Netherite Scrap

Treasure Rooms

Spectral Arrows

Netherite Ingots

Gilded Blackstone

Nether Quartz

Iron Ingots

Gold Ingots

Magma Cream

Crying Obsidian

Gold Blocks

Iron Blocks

Netherite Scrap

Enchanted Diamond Swords

Standard Diamond Swords

Enchanted Diamond Armor

Standard Diamond Armor

Diamonds

Ancient Debris

Enchanted Golden Apples

All Bastion Variants

Arrows

Magma Cream

Chains

Obsidian

Gilded Blackstone

String

Iron Nuggets

Gold Nuggets

Bone Blocks

Cooked Porkchops

Iron Ingots

Gold Ingots

Iron Blocks

Gold Blocks

Crying Obsidian

Enchanted Iron Swords

Golden Carrots

Spectral Arrows

Enchanted Books

Golden Apples

Snout Patterns for Banners

Ancient Debris

Crossbows

Golden Apples

Golden Swords

Enchanted Golden Axes

Golden Armor

Enchanted Golden Boots

Enchanted Crossbows

Netherite Scrap

Diamond Shovels

Enchanted Diamond Pickaxes

Pigstep Music Discs

Among the items in Minecraft's vanilla Survival Mode, the Pigstep music disc and the Snout banner pattern are only found within bastion remnants. Observant players may even spot a spawner for magma cube mobs, which are also exclusive to bastion remnants.

By using the Silk Touch enchantment on a tool, Minecraft players can snag a one-of-a-kind spawner for their own use in Survival Mode.

Read More: 5 most useful enchantments for beginners in Minecraft

Want to stay updated with latest Minecraft content? Like our FB page for more news and updates!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul