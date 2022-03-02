Ranking all villager jobs in Minecraft

Villagers are fascinating mobs in Minecraft. They are probably the closest to humans in terms of their behavior and personalities. They are passive mobs that live in naturally generated villages and have a set schedule throughout the day with different jobs to work on.

There are a total of 13 different jobs a villager can get, and all can be assigned through a different block. Players can interact with them and trade various items with emeralds.

Some of these villagers have brilliant trades, giving players valuable items, whereas some trades have items that can be commonly found and are of less use. Hence, players should know which villager's job is the best and the worst.

Every villager job in Minecraft ranked

13) Shepherd

Shepherd (Image via Minecraft)

These are the least useful ones as they only offer wool, banners, and carpets in turn of emeralds. They take dyes and wool and give emeralds as well.

12) Butcher

Butcher (Image via Minecraft)

These are also not useful as they give certain cooked food for emeralds that can be easily obtained from the wild. They also take raw food for emeralds, which is a useless trade as food is essential for players.

11) Leatherworker

Leatherworker (Image via Minecraft)

These trade normal leather armor parts for emeralds, which are not as useful as armor made from other materials. However, they do offer saddles at master level.

10) Fisherman

Fisherman (Image via Minecraft)

These trade fish that can be easily obtainable from any body of water. Even at the master level, they trade boats and pufferfish, which can be crafted and found easily.

9) Farmer

Farmer (Image via Mojang)

These villagers trade emeralds for vegetables, and give certain special food items as well. However, these food items can be easily made by the players themselves.

8) Stone Mason

Stone Mason (Image via Mojang)

These mainly trade stone-related items with players. At higher levels, they trade glazed terracotta and quartz blocks. However, players can easily obtain all these blocks without trading for them.

7) Cartographer

Cartographer (Image via Mojang)

Players will want to trade with them, especially for Woodland mansions and ocean monument maps. Other than that, they also trade emeralds for paper, which is beneficial for players to earn emeralds quickly.

6) Cleric

Cleric (Image via Mojang)

They can trade lapiz lazuli, ender pearls and bottle o' enchanting. They can also take rotten meat, glass bottles, etc., and give emeralds.

5) Fletcher

Fletcher (Image via Mojang)

They can give arrows, enchanted bows and crossbows to players. They also take sticks flint and strings to give emeralds, which is a good trade as these items are commonly found.

4) Armorer

Armorer (Image via Mojang)

They can trade in any type of armor, from iron to enchanted diamonds. These take coal, iron ingots, lava buckets, etc., and give emeralds in return.

3) Toolsmith

Toolsmith (Image via Mojang)

As the name suggests, they can give all kinds of tools, from iron to enchanted diamond ones. In return, they take coal, iron ingots, flint, etc.

2) Weaponsmith

Weaponsmith (Image via Mojang)

These can trade several types of swords and axes, from iron to enchanted diamond ones. They take coal, iron ingot, flint, etc., and give emeralds in return.

1) Librarian

Librarian (Image via Mojang)

They are the best villagers in the game. They trade several enchanted books, including treasure enchantments. They also give name tags at the master level. They mainly take paper, books and ink sacs and give emeralds.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi