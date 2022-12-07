5 best Minecraft enchantments for crossbows in 2022

Crossbow is a type of ranged weapon in Minecraft. Though most players use bows to attack mobs from afar, crossbows are stronger and better ranged weapons in general. They have certain special attacking techniques that are simply not possible with a bow. However, to use these special abilities, enchantments are required.

Enchantments are special magical powers that unleash the full potential of a tool, weapon, or armor. It can be applied to gears either through an enchanting table or from enchanted books. Even though crossbows only have a handful of enchantments for it, most of them are exclusive to the weapon and add special attacking powers to it.

Quick Charge, Multishot and 3 other great Minecraft enchantments for crossbows (2022)

1) Quick Charge

Quick Charge enchantment in Minecraft decreases reload time for crossbows (Image via Mojang)

Though the crossbow is stronger when compared to a bow, players usually prefer the weaker weapon simply because of the reload time. Crossbows take quite some time to reload an arrow or a firework rocket. Hence, the quick charge enchantment can be applied to it, which essentially decreases the reloading time of the weapon.

There are three levels of the enchantment, with the third level enabling crossbows to shoot faster than even bows.

2) Multishot

Multishot enchantment in Minecraft enable crossbows to shoot multiple projectiles (Image via Mojang)

With Multishot enchantment, crossbows unleash a new kind of attack system that allows players to shoot three projectiles at once. Whether it's arrows or firework rockets, three of them can be shot from the enchanted crossbow. This enchantment is brilliant if a player is trying to target a large group of enemies at once.

Though it shoots three projectiles, it only takes one out of the inventory. However, if a player goes ahead and picks up that projectile, they will only be able to pick one. Additionally, each shot takes up three durability points of the crossbow.

3) Piercing

Piercing enchantment in Minecraft allow crossbows to pierce projectiles through multiple enemies (Image via Mojang)

As mentioned above, crossbows are a much stronger ranged weapon when compared to bows. They not only deal more damage but can also pierce through multiple enemies if the piercing enchantment is applied to them.

This enchantment allows arrows to hit the first entity and continue their flight towards the same direction. Unfortunately, this enchantment is mutually exclusive with multishot enchantment. There are four levels of this enchantment, each having different piercing powers and damage.

4) Unbreaking

Unbreaking enchantment in Minecraft increases the durability of the crossbow (Image via Mojang)

Unbreaking enchantment is arguably the most common across all tools, weapons, and armor parts. Most players use this enchantment since it simply increases the durability of a gear. Since each and every gear has a limited durability, this enchantment is quite helpful.

Crossbow durability points can be drastically reduced if players are using multishot enchantment. Hence, unbreaking is one of the best powerups to use.

5) Mending

Mending enchantment in Minecraft can allow crossbows to repair itself (Image via Mojang)

Mending is a special treasure enchantment that can only be obtained from chest loot or through a librarian villager. It is considered to be one of the best enchantments since it allows gears to repair themselves. Since all tools, weapons, and armor parts have a limited durability, the ability to repair automatically with the help of XP points is brilliant.

When applied to crossbows, they essentially become invincible as they will keep killing enemies and collecting XP points to heal themselves.

