Top 5 enchantments to avoid in Minecraft 1.19 update

Enchantments are usually some of the most potent things that Minecraft players have access to. Enchantments like mending allow for players to keep their items and armor around forever, and fortune allows for collecting

Most enchantments that do not get discussed are underwhelming, but there are a few legitimately bad enchantments. This doesn't help the player a whole lot. Some of them can even hinder gameplay. This article dives into a few notable ones.

These Minecraft enchantments are total duds

5) Knockback

Knockback is an odd enchantment in this list. Unlike others, it isn’t irrelevant or necessarily a negative for players. Instead, it's more of an annoying enchantment.

As the name implies, the Knockback enchantment drastically increases how far mobs fly after the player strikes them with a sword. For mobs like creepers, this can help keep players safe.

But for other mobs or single mobs, Knockback can slow down how quickly players can dispatch them, turning a fight that would be quick and painless into more of an annoyance than anything else.

4) The specialized protections

The three specialized protection enchantments in Minecraft all share a single spot on this list for one particular reason: they all share the same major issue, which is that they are specialized enchantments incompatible with the generalized protection enchantment and each other.

This means that if the player has blast protection, for example, they will take less damage from creepers or TNT but have no protection from anything else. Generalized protection will grant a bonus to all damage, even if it is slightly less than a bonus.

These enchantments are not bad by any means, they are irrelevant, and players should avoid putting them in their armor over the general protection enchantment.

3) Thorns

Placing thorns three on a Netherite chest piece (Image via Minecraft)

Thorns, on paper, seems like a good enchantment. Whenever a hostile mob hits a player in melee like a zombie or at range like a skeleton, they will take damage in return. However, there are a few issues with thorns as an enchantment.

The major issue with the enchantment is that the return damage is not guaranteed. Instead, there is a percentage chance based on the level of enchantment, calculated independently for any piece of armor with the enchantment. This chance is 15% times the level, for a maximum chance of 45% per armor piece.

The biggest downside is how thorns can negatively impact a player’s ability to lead hostile mobs. Zombie villagers can rarely spawn and are great for players to cure and trade with for cheap items, but thorns could potentially kill the zombie villager as players attempt to lead them into an area to keep them from curing.

2) Curse of Binding

Curse of binding on a pumpkin, rendering the player's vision reduced until death (Image via Minecraft)

Curse of Binding is one of the game’s two curses, meaning they are enchantments that carry a negative with them instead of a positive.

In the case of Curse of Binding, it can be put on an armor piece and then, if the armor is equipped, it cannot be removed. Instead, players will be stuck with the armor in their armor slot until the piece’s durability is drained and the piece breaks.

This curse is also unable to be removed from a piece of armor, even through methods such as the grindstone, making it an unfortunate permanent addition to a piece of armor.

1) Curse of Vanishing

Placing a cures of vanishing tool in a shulker box to protect it (Image via Minecraft)

The Curse of Vanishing is the worst enchantment and curse in Minecraft. A large majority of players do not play hardcore, meaning that death is a common potential. When players in Minecraft die, all the items in their inventory will drop onto the ground, allowing players to go and collect their stuff before it vanishes.

But Curse of Vanishing will cause any piece of armor or item that would normally drop to instant despawn, meaning that players will be unable to salvage any items with the curse.

Like the Curse of Binding, this curse cannot be removed by any legitimate survival method. This makes death much more punishing than it normally would be and should be avoided at all costs.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far