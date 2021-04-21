What is the strongest armor in Minecraft?

Minecraft armor comes in six different varieties. The six different types are leather, gold, iron, diamond, chain mail, and netherite.

Each of these armors can be crafted using items around the Minecraft world.

Leather armor is crafted from leather. This armor is not very durable, but it can add additional protection for players. Players can obtain leather by killing certain animals. Leather can also be found inside chests.

Golden armor may be shiny and pretty, but it is not very good for players to use for protection in Minecraft. It does not have much durability, so it just wears out pretty fast.

Iron armor is pretty good for players to use in the game. It is quite easy to find iron in Minecraft. This armor is pretty durable, so players will not have to craft another set for a little while.

Chain mail armor is one of the rarest armors in Minecraft. It cannot be crafted in Minecraft and can only be found as a treasure item. This item does not add a lot of protection to players.

Diamond armor is one of the best armor in Minecraft. Players can find diamonds inside caves, ravines, and village chests in Minecraft.

Netherite armor happens to be the best armor in Minecraft but is very rare.

Netherite armor in Minecraft

Netherite

Netherite ingots are needed to create Netherite armor (Image via Minecraft)

Netherite armor is the strongest armor in Minecraft, but it is not easy to find. Players will only get Netherite from one place: the Nether.

Netherite ingots are needed to create Netherite armor. Players can only get Netherite ingots by mining them or crafting them using four Nether scraps.

Nether scraps are crafted using four ancient debris blocks in Minecraft (another rare Nether block.) Nether scraps can be found in Minecraft but are not likely to be found around Nether chests.

Players will also need four golden ingots in order to craft a netherite ingot. Players can find gold fairly easily around the Minecraft world.

How to craft Netherite armor

Diamonds

Players can find diamonds in caves, ravines, and chests around the Minecraft world (Image via IGN)

Players will first need to craft diamond armor in order to upgrade to Netherite. One netherite ingot will create one piece of Netherite armor. Players can only upgrade diamond armor to Netherite.

Players can find diamonds in caves, ravines, and chests around the Minecraft world. Diamond armor can be crafted using a crafting table in Minecraft and is the only kind that is upgradable to Netherite.

Anvil

The only tool that can be used to create Netherite armor is an anvil (Image via Minecraft)

Players will need an anvil to upgrade armor pieces to Netherite. Players cannot create Netherite armor by using a crafting table. The only tool that can be used to create Netherite armor is an anvil.

Players can create an anvil using four iron ingots and three blocks of iron. Players will need to place the diamond armor on the left side of the anvil, the ingot in the middle, and the finishing product on the right.