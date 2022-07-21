How does Mending enchantment work in Minecraft 1.19 update?

There are quite a few stellar enchantments that are available in Minecraft 1.19. The update added Swift Sneak, which can be used to increase speed while crouched. It is useful in the Deep Dark and the Nether and joins the long list of really useful enchantments available.

Looting, Fortune, Silk Touch, Sharpness, Multishot, Blast Protection, Fire Protection, Thorns and so much more are all incredible enchantments that players can get, but they're all exclusive to a couple of items.

There are, however, a few universal enchantments like Mending and Unbreaking. Mending is arguably the best enchantment in the game, so here's how it works.

Mending in Minecraft 1.19: A complete guide

The Mending enchantment essentially makes any item invincible. With this, it's nearly impossible for an item to break. Even a fishing rod with that is pulled up out of the water with low durability can be built back up to full health with Mending on it.

The way that it works is it uses XP to repair items. Every time a Mending item does something that results in XP (kill a mob, mine a diamond ore, fish something up, trade with a villager), half of the earned XP goes to repairing the item and the other half to the gamer's level.

For example, a zombie that is killed by a crafter drops up to three XP orbs. If it drops two orbs, then one will go to the level and the other will repair the sword that killed it as long as it's still in the player's hand.

If the item is not equipped in some way (armor slots, off-hand or main hand) then the XP won't go to it, so it's important to keep the Mending item in hand when carrying out an action.

If the Minecraft item also has Unbreaking on it, then the durability won't go down at all sometimes. If this is the case, then all of the XP will be put towards the gamer's level.

Items to use Mending on

Naturally, any good item that Minecraft players don't want to break should have Mending. It's applicable to every single item that can be enchanted, so it can be used to save anything.

However, the two most important items and the best ones for Mending to be put on have to be a Minecraft sword or pickaxe.

These two items get used the most. The sword might be a little more important to have Mending, because some Minecraft players don't use their enchanted diamond pickaxe if it's not going to increase the amount of items with Fortune (like iron ore or gold ore).

Mending is the best enchantment (Image via Mojang)

Either way, both of those items should have Mending on them. Second, all pieces of armor should too. This will ultimately make it incredibly hard to level up since so much XP is going to four pieces of armor, but it's worth it to keep them alive.

Finally, an elytra is a great Minecraft item to use Mending on. They can be repaired with Phantom Membranes, but those are hard to come by.

