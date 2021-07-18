3 best ways to get mending enchantment in Minecraft

Enchanting in Minecraft is one of the most effective methods of increasing the efficiency or durability of an item. There are many different enchantments in the game, and players can choose whichever suits their needs and use it on their tools, weapons, or armor.

Players can enchant their items either directly from an enchanting table using lapis lazuli or placing their tools in an anvil with an enchanted book. They can get these books by enchanting regular books on an enchanting table, trading with a villager, or searching for loot chests.

Three great methods to obtain mending enchantment in Minecraft

1) Loot chests

As mending is considered a treasure enchantment, players will be able to find enchanted books that have mending in loot chests. They generate naturally in structures such as villages, bastions, and desert temples.

Chests present in the library of strongholds have the highest chance of having an enchanted book with mending on it. Users can locate the nearest strongholds using the eye of ender and then find the library inside it.

2) Fishing

Fishing is a feature in Minecraft from which players can get a variety of different items. For fishing, only a water source and a fishing rod are required. The fishing mechanics were changed slightly in version 1.16, so gamers will now need to fish in a larger body of water to find good loot.

One of the best ways of fishing is by creating an AFK fishing farm. All a player needs to do in these farms is hold the right click with a fishing rod in hand and make sure they aim at the right angle. The loot automatically gets collected in the chests through the hopper.

3) Trading

Trading is a fantastic feature in Minecraft from which players can get many valuable items. The lectern can be used as a job site block to turn a regular villager (except nitwits) into a librarian.

Librarians are the only traders in Minecraft from whom gamers can get mending enchantment books.

