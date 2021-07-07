Top 5 tips for using enchantments in Minecraft Java Edition

Enchantments in Minecraft are special abilities that can be very beneficial to players on their Minecraft journey. These add a special ability or a "perk" to the player's equipment to make it stronger.

Players can enchant items in the game using an enchanting table or an anvil. Enchanting tables are crafted using four blocks of obsidian, two diamonds, and one book.

Anvils in the game can be created using four iron ingots, and three iron blocks. These are somewhat similar to enchanting tables, however players will need an enchanted book to enchant items using an anvil.

To enchant using an enchanting table, players will just need lapis and experience levels. Players with higher experience can buy top-tier enchantments off the menu

Players can get higher level enchantments on the menu by placing bookshelves around the enchanting table. They will need to place 15 bookshelves around the table to get enchantments that are at max level (level 5).

Enchanting in Minecraft is easy to do, players can place enchantments on swords, pickaxes, armor, and many more items in the game. In this article, players will learn 5 tips for enchanting in Minecraft Java Edition!

5 tips for enchanting in Minecraft

Know how to use the enchanting table

Enchanting tables are easy for players to use. For a player to use the table they will need to get a few items first, and also possess lapis lazuli and experience levels.

They can find lapis inside of caves and ravines. Players will need atleast three lapis for each enchantment.

However, the most important thing players will need is experience levels.

Players can increase their experience level by doing tasks around the world such as killing mobs, smelting items, and mining blocks. After obtaining items for enchantment, players will need to open the enchanting table.

After placing an item inside of the input slot, a menu of three enchantments will appear on the right side.

These are the three enchantments that players can choose from.

Players will need to place the lapis inside of the lapis input slot, then select an enchantment, and when they move the item back into their inventory, it will be enchanted with the selected enchantment.

Know how to use the anvil

In terms of usage, anvils are even easier than enchanting tables. The only tricky part about it is that players will need an enchanted book in order to use them. They will need to locate enchanted books around the world.

Players can find these books inside villager chests, shipwreck chests, and even as a rare fishing item. Once players acquire the enchanted book, they will need to make sure they have sufficient experience levels.

Once they have both the enchanted book and experience levels, all players will need to do is follow the steps listed below.

Open the anvil Place the item that is desired to be enchanted in the left input box Place the enchanted book in the middle input slot and the finished product will be in the output slot in the right box

Know how to get stronger enchantments

Players can make enchantments stronger by placing bookshelves around the enchantment table. Some enchantments have a max level of 5 while some have lower.

In order for players to get the strongest enchantments, 15 bookshelves should be placed around the enchanting table in a 5x5 manner, leaving a door open. Bookshelves should be placed one block away from the table.

Know the best enchantments

There are several different enchantments in Minecraft, but some are better than others. Some enchantments are even specific to certain items in the game.

Two of the best enchantments that players can have in Minecraft are Unbreaking and Mending. Both of these enchantments can be placed on almost anything that can be enchanted in the game.

Mending will use Xp to repair the durability of the player's equipment while Unbreaking will increase it. This allows the player to use the item without exhausting its durability.

Unbreaking can be found on an enchanting table, however, Mending can only be found as an enchanted book, and used inside an anvil.

What items can be enchanted in Minecraft

Several items in Minecraft can be enchanted using a table or an anvil. Players may even find enchanted items around the Minecraft world. Below is a list of some of the things that can be enchanted in Minecraft.

Swords

Pickaxes

Shears

Axes

Armor

Books

Carved Pumpkin Heads

and many other tools and weapons can be enchanted.

