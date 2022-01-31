How to get mending in Minecraft 1.18 update

Every Minecraft player knows how effective the Mending enchantment is. Mending is a "treasure" enchantment that cannot be crafted via traditional means, i.e., an enchanting table.

What makes this enchantment one of the most valuable items in Minecraft is its ability to restore the durability of the player’s tools, weapons, and armor on the go. Every piece of gear in the game has a durability meter. When the meter runs out, the item breaks and cannot be retrieved.

Mending, however, prevents this from happening by absorbing any experience orbs the player gets through activities like mining ores, killing mobs, smelting raw ores, cooking food, or disenchanting gear. It then takes the XP and uses it to repair any randomly selected damaged piece of equipment the player possesses.

Mending in Minecraft: Sources and how to obtain

As mentioned above, Minecraft players cannot obtain Mending or any other treasure enchantment on an enchanting table. Therefore, this means that players will have to hunt for it, and it has been known to be quite elusive.

Given below are the sources that have a chance of generating the Mending enchantment:

1) Chest loot

The various structures in Minecraft generate a plethora of chests inside them. These chests are usually filled with loot that has a chance to include the valuable Mending enchantment in the form of an enchanted book.

Some structures that may generate such chests include Dungeons, Desert temples, and End Cities. End Cities have the highest chance out of any structure to generate the Mending book.

2) Trading

Mending can be obtained via trading (Image via YouTube/wattles)

For this method, players need to seek out a village with a Librarian villager inside it. If a Librarian is not available inside the village, players can make a Lectern and place it anywhere inside the village.

That will prompt unemployed villagers to approach the lecterns and start their new job as humble librarians. Trading with a librarian has a significant possibility of the player obtaining the Mending book.

3) Fishing

Fishing is an interesting pastime (Image via Minecraft)

Fishing is one of the most relaxing parts of Minecraft. Players can sit at the water’s edge for hours and catch fish and other junk fishing poles can pull in.

This method can be one of the easiest to obtain rare books. The players have to throw their lines in the water and hope that a Mending enchanted book shows up.

Fun fact: The Mending and Infinity enchantments are not mutually inclusive. This means that players can only use one or the other enchantments on their weapon, which, in this case, is a bow.

However, commands can be used to allow both enchantments to work as intended and together.

