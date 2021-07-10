Top 3 enchantments for fishing rods in Minecraft

In Minecraft, players can place enchantments on lots of things. Enchantments are special abilities that gamers can put on tools and weapons to make them stronger and more durable.

They can enchant items using an enchanting table or an anvil in Minecraft. The former is created using four obsidian blocks, two diamonds, and one regular un-enchanted book, while anvils are crafted using four iron ingots and three iron blocks.

Both items require experience levels to be used, but enchanting tables also need at least three lapis lazuli to be used.

Players must have an enchanted book, found in random locations around the Minecraft world, to enchant items using an anvil. They can be seen inside chests, in strongholds, and users can even fish for them.

Gamers can craft a fishing rod and go to an open body of water to fish for enchanted books. They will rarely find an enchanted book from fishing unless they have an enchantment on to assist them.

Three best Minecraft fishing rod enchantments

1) Luck of the Sea

Luck of the Sea is one best enchantments for players to have on fishing rods in Minecraft. It allows players to get better loot from fishing and is needed to pull an enchanted book from fishing.

Luck of the Sea increases the players' chances of pulling rare items when fishing. Some items such as enchanted books or name tags will not be pulled when just using a regular fishing rod, and if they do, it is a scarce chance.

Gamers can place this enchantment on rods using an enchanting table or anvil. This item is exclusive only to fishing rods in Minecraft, meaning players cannot put it on any other item.

2) Lure

Lure is another good enchantment for players to have on fishing rods. It is an enchantment exclusive to fishing rods in Minecraft, and they can find Lure on an enchanting table or in an enchanted book.

This enchantment increases the rate of fish biting the hook. Gamers will have a more likely chance of fish getting attached to the rod, and they will be able to pull more fishing using the rod.

3) Mending

Mending is a rare enchantment and cannot be found on an enchanting table (Image via Minecraft)

Mending is a wondrous enchantment for players to have on any weapon, tool or item in Minecraft. It is a universal enchantment, meaning users can place it on many other things besides fishing rods.

Mending takes the XP that players earn while fishing and uses it to repair the rod's durability. This basically gives the rod infinite durability when used for fishing.

Gamers should note that the XP will not go to both their experience level and the rod but will only go to the rod when used.

Mending is a rare enchantment and cannot be found on an enchanting table. It can only be found as an enchanted book in the Minecraft world.

