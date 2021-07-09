How to get enchanted books for one emerald in Minecraft

In Minecraft, players can find enchanted books around the world that can be used on a specific item. Enchanted books are just ones that have a random enchantment on them.

Players can see what enchantment is in the book when they find it.

These books are easy to spot due to their bright pink / purple glowing color. Players can find all kinds of enchantments in these books. Some Minecraft enchantments can only be found as an enchanted book, like Mending for example.

Players will need an anvil in order to use enchanted books. Anvils can be crafted using four iron ingots and three iron blocks. However, to enchant the item using the anvil, players will need experience levels.

The player's experience level is indicated at the bottom of the screen on the green bar. Above the bar will be a number where the player can find this level.

It is recommended that players have at least 15 experience levels before enchanting.

Enchanted books can be found all over the Minecraft world. Players can find them inside random chests, dungeon chests, shipwreck chests, and can even fish for them using the luck of the sea enchantment.

If they are lucky, players can also trade with villagers using emeralds for an enchanted book. Sometimes, villagers will trade them an enchanted book for just one emerald!

In this article, players will learn how to get an enchanted book for just one emerald in Minecraft.

Enchanted books that cost one emerald in Minecraft!

Raids

(Image via gamerevolution)

Players can get discounted prices from villagers by starting, and successfully completing a raid. When the raid is successfully completed, the villagers will be delighted because the player protected them, and grant them discounted trade prices.

In order to start a raid in Minecraft, players must first locate a pillager outpost. When located, they will need to go inside and eliminate all of the pillagers before finding the leader of the post.

The pillagers will be protecting their leader, so players will need to make sure they are armored up, and have good swords.

Next, players will need to take out the patrol leader. Once done, they will be granted the bad omen effect. Having this effect on will cause a raid to trigger whenever a player enters an occupied village.

Players need to make sure that the Minecraft village is occupied as the raid will not be triggered if they enter an abandoned village. When entering the occupied village, a raid will be triggered and players will have different waves of enemies to defeat.

When all of the waves are completed, players will have gained tons of good loot, some totems of undying, and discounted prices from villagers. They can find enchanted books for just one emerald in these discounts.

Curing a Villager

(Image via bugs.mojang)

Sometimes Minecraft players can see villagers that have been zombified around the world. They can cure these villagers and the mob will pick up a profession. Since the mob will be grateful to the players curing them, they will grant the latter with discounted trades.

One of these trades will possibly be an enchanted book for just one emerald.

