How to load fireworks into a crossbow in Minecraft

Among Minecraft’s gigantic collection of items and entities lies the firework rocket. Also known as fireworks, these entities work in a similar fashion in the game as in real life. Their primary purpose is to create colorful explosions in the sky. There are a ton of different colors available for fireworks, which are utilized in the form of firework stars.

Aside from being used for firework explosions, these Minecraft items have two distinct and creative uses as well. One of these uses is to propel a player wearing an elytra into the air and help them make the best possible use of the angelic wings. Another use is loading firework rockets into a crossbow. This article will focus on telling players how to achieve the latter.

Minecraft weaponry: How to use a firework as crossbow ammunition

First, let us look at how both entities are crafted to get to the stage where firework rockets can be used as crossbow ammunition.

Fireworks or firework rockets can be crafted using three pieces of gunpowder and a single piece of paper in the 3x3 crafting grid that is found on a crafting table. In addition, players can put firework stars of different colors into the grid along with specific numbers of paper and gunpowder to determine what color their firework rocket will explode into.

On the other hand, crossbows are ranged weapons that work in a similar way to how bows work in the game. They are usually used to fire arrows, just like regular bows. However, crossbows possess a unique ability, which involves firing three arrows with one shot. However, this can only be accomplished when a crossbow is imbued with the "Multishot" enchantment.

Aside from shooting arrows, crossbows can also be used to shoot fireworks. However, fireworks cannot be shot exactly like arrows. Arrows can be loaded into a crossbow using two methods: they should either be in the player’s inventory or in their off-hand.

However, to load a firework rocket into a crossbow, Minecraft players can go through the following steps:

Equip a stack of firework rockets in your off-hand (the average player's left in-game hand)

Equip a crossbow in the main hand.

Equip a crossbow from the hotbar.

Hold right-click or left trigger (on console) to load the firework rocket into the crossbow.

To launch a firework on its own, players just need to have a firework in their hand and press the “use” button on any solid block. The firework rocket will launch into the air with a whooshing sound. The firework-crossbow combo can become a deadly weapon to wipe out entire teams when combined with firework stars.

