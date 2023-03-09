How to get diamond gear by trading in Minecraft Bedrock?

Minecraft Bedrock is filled with all sorts of creatures that you can interact with. One of them is villagers who peacefully live in their villages and follow a set routine according to the day-night cycle. Some of them have different appearances depending on their jobs. When interacting with these professional villagers, a trading GUI will open, allowing you to buy and sell items in exchange for more.

While diamonds are typically obtained through deep underground mining, another way to acquire diamond gear in Minecraft Bedrock is by trading with certain villagers. This method might sound easy, but it is just as tedious as strip mining for hours. Here's how you can get diamond gear by trading with villagers in Minecraft Bedrock.

Steps to get diamond gear from trading in Minecraft Bedrock

1) Find or hire weaponsmith, toolsmith, or armorer villagers

These three villagers trade different kinds of diamond tools, weapons, and armor parts in Minecraft Bedrock. (Image via Mojang)

First, you must find or hire three types of villagers who trade diamond gear: armorers, toolsmiths, and weaponsmiths. These three villagers can either be found in a village or hired with the help of a blast furnace, a smithing table, or grindstone blocks, respectively. Based on your needs, you can find or recruit them.

Hiring unemployed villagers by placing one of these three blocks in front of them is much simpler than finding naturally spawning professionals, which requires traveling from village to village.

2) Start trading coal, emeralds, iron ingots, and flint

Players must take villager levels to expert or master to get diamond tools from them in Minecraft Bedrock. (Image via Sportskeeda)

Once you have the professional villagers, they must be traded with various items to increase their level. Since diamonds are a rare and essential mineral, villagers only give diamond gear on higher levels.

Players must have ample items like coal, emeralds, iron ingots, and flint to obtain diamond gears through trading. First, trade coal to increase the trading level, then exchange iron ingots for emeralds. At each level, use emeralds to purchase items sold by villagers.

A weaponsmith villager finally gives a diamond axe after reaching the fourth level in Minecraft Bedrock. (Image via Mojang)

In the third stage, weaponsmiths and toolsmiths will need flint, while armorers will need lava buckets and give items like chainmail armor. At the fourth level, these villagers will offer diamond gear, some of which may be enchanted from the beginning. Depending on the enchantment and the importance of the gear, their prices will vary. However, the prices can be decreased by using the zombie method.

In conclusion, you can get diamond gear through villager trading in the game, but it will require a lot of resources and time. Items like coal, iron ingots, and flint benefit the player; hence, giving them away to get diamond gear is not the most efficient method.

