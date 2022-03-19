How to make a weaponsmith in Minecraft

There are many different types of villagers in Minecraft. All of them can provide players with helpful services and trade functionality that can significantly assist them on their journey.

The weaponsmith villager can help the player by trading weapons, such as swords and axes. These items can even have powerful enchants. Here is how to make a villager a weaponsmith.

How players can convert a villager into a weaponsmith in Minecraft

Villagers can have up to 15 different jobs, including unemployed and nitwit. Unemployed villagers can be given a job; however, nitwit villagers can unfortunately not learn any new jobs and do not have much of a function in a village aside from being able to breed with other villagers.

Players can follow a few different steps to target a weaponsmith from the 15 professions.

Creating a weaponsmith villager

Placing a grindstone near an unemployed villager will create a weaponsmith villager (Image via Minecraft)

The first thing that players need to know is that unemployed villagers can be converted into a profession by placing the corresponding profession block near them.

This will turn them into whatever profession that block stands for. For weaponsmiths, the work block is a grindstone. So players will need to craft a grindstone and then place the block next to the villager to convert it.

How to create a grindstone

Players can create a grindstone with two sticks, one stone slab and two planks (Image via Minecraft)

First, players must go to a crafting table with the components to craft a grindstone. The components required to create a grindstone are two sticks, one stone slab, and two planks.

When players add these items to the crafting table, they will be able to create the grindstone. Players can then take the grindstone from the crafting table and place it back into their inventory.

Locating an unemployed villager

Locating an unemployed villager can help players get the weaponsmith they need (Image via Minecraft)

Players must then locate an unemployed villager. These villagers do not have the titles of other employed villagers, such as farmers, fishermen, etc. They also do not have a special badge designating them as employed.

They will actively seek out the job blocks, such as the grindstone to find a profession. Place the block down by the villager, and it will turn into a weaponsmith.

Trading at the weaponsmith

Players are able to trade for powerful equipment at the weaponsmith (Image via Minecraft)

Once the player has created a weaponsmith, players can interact with it to complete some trades. Weaponsmiths at lower levels will start with lower-tier weapons, such as iron swords and axes.

But upon leveling up the villager, players will be able to trade for things such as enchanted diamond swords and enchanted axes. This is a solid way for players to gain some quality weaponry easily.

