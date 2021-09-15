Nitwits in Minecraft: Everything you need to know

Villagers are some of the most useful mobs in Minecraft. They can take on different professions and offer trades - a handy feature allowing the player to acquire useful items in exchange for common items.

Nitwit is a unique type of villagers that can spawn in any village. Players can differentiate between them and other villagers by inspecting their appearance. Nitwits go to sleep and wake up roughly 2000 ticks after every other villager. They also don't gather around the bell when it rings.

Everything players need to know about Nitwits in Minecraft

Profession

As players can probably tell from the name, nitwits do nothing aside from sleeping and roaming around the village. They cannot take on a profession even if the player forces them by placing a job site block in the nitwits' vicinity.

Appearance

A desert nitwit villager (Image via Minecraft)

Like other villagers, a nitwit's appearance depends on the biome it spawns in. However, the top part of their robe is always green. Apart from their clothes, there isn't a noticeable difference between them and other villagers. Since they cannot take on any profession, their appearance does not change.

Breeding

Even though it may feel like they do not do anything, they can still breed like regular villagers. Players can easily create a villager breeder where they use only nitwits for breeding. Doing this will create more villagers as nitwits. Keep in mind that they are not good for any other task.

Players need to throw food items like bread and potatoes at any two nitwit villagers to breed them. There must also be enough unoccupied beds near them.

When and why were they added to the game?

Because of a bug, players could summon a villager that did not have a profession using certain commands. When the developers found out about this bug, they decided to make it a feature.

Also Read

Initially, they thought of naming it the village idiot. But Jens Bergensten, a developer for Minecraft, thought that "Nitwit" sounded a lot better. Nitwits were added as natural spawning villagers in the Minecraft 1.1 Exploration update on November 14, 2016.

Subscribe to Sportskeeda Minecraft YouTube channel for latest Minecraft videos!

Edited by Srijan Sen