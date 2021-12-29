How to trade with villagers efficiently in Minecraft

Villagers are incredibly beneficial to players in Minecraft, supplying them with many items for the cost of emeralds and vice versa. As villagers gain experience in their profession, new trades are unlocked.

With so many villager professions and trades available, it can be challenging to decide which trades are worth it. Some are inexplicably expensive or essentially useless, ending in no benefit for the player. These transactions are best avoided, and it behooves players to know which trades to avoid.

With wise use of materials and emeralds, players can get much more bang for their buck in villager trades. Here are some tips to make the most out of villager trades.

Minecraft: Tips to make wise trades

There are plenty of things to remember in Minecraft when trading with villagers. Nothing is more annoying than paying a hefty sum for an item only to realize that the player has essentially been scammed.

Instead of taking out one's frustration on the peaceful (if crafty) villagers, players should engage in smart trading habits. Some of the most helpful tips for efficient trading are listed below:

Beware of selling out inventories

Villagers in Minecraft have a set number of trades that they can perform in one slot before selling all the material. The villager must work at its designated job site block to refresh its inventory when this happens. If an item is sold out, its price will increase due to its perceived demand. To avoid price hikes due to excessive demand, try not to clear out an entire trade slot's worth of items.

Don't overspend on basic Items

Many Minecraft villagers offer basic items and materials as part of their trades. Sticks, coal, cooked/baked food, and flint, to name a few. These materials are so readily accessible that spending a large sum of emeralds on them doesn't make much sense. Convenience is nice, but players can save a significant amount of their emeralds in Minecraft if they avoid accumulating purchases for cheap items.

Take Advantage of Mismatched Trades for Villagers

Although Minecraft villagers have more than a few trades that can rip off players, the opposite is also true. By supplying certain items to villagers, the mobs are willing to pay way more than they should in emeralds. Some examples include offering fish to fishermen and crops to farmers, both of which will provide plenty of emeralds for minimal effort. These trades will only provide a few emeralds per trade. However, if players farm enough food and fish, they'll rack up emeralds in no time.

