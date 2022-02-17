Is grindstone better than anvil in Minecraft?

Two Minecraft items deal with enchantments and repairing items: the grindstone and the anvil. They serve slightly different functions, but there's a comparison to be made between the two. They both repair items while one enchants and the other disenchants. That begs the question: which one is better?

Which Minecraft block is better: anvil or grindstone?

Overall, the anvil is probably a better block. What the grindstone does is essential, but the best features of the grindstone can also be done on an anvil. Anvils are used to enchant, name, and repair items, all at the cost of XP levels.

The anvil is arguably better (Image via Mojang)

That's generally a bit more important than what the grindstone is made for. However, the grindstone does perform a task that the anvil is incapable of performing.

When an enchanted item is put into the grindstone interface, it comes out completely normal with no enchantments (Curse of Binding I and Curse of Vanishing I cannot be removed by any means, though).

For that specific feature, the grindstone would be better. It's a great way to earn a little bit of XP and to get rid of enchanted items players don't want.

It's also helpful to have a grindstone when enchanting books. Several rounds on the enchanting table will have nothing useful, but the book has to be enchanted to move on.

In this case, players can enchant with the cheapest option and then disenchant using a grindstone to recoup some of their XP and try again.

Additionally, the grindstone can repair unenchanted items at no cost. Putting two iron swords into a grindstone will make a better one for free. Doing so on an anvil costs XP.

Ultimately, it depends on what Minecraft players are doing to determine which block is better. However, it can be argued that enchanting items and repairing those enchanted items is more valuable than repairing regular items or disenchanting them.

Using name tags and naming items is a neat bonus for using the anvil. Grindstones are important in Minecraft, but anvils are better.

