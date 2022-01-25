Why should players use grindstone in Minecraft?

A grindstone has a few different purposes in Minecraft. It can be one of the most useful of the villager job blocks. Not only does it give a villager a new profession, it also has two uses for players who click on it.

The grindstone is one of the most underrated blocks in the game. It has three separate uses that are each uniquely helpful. Here's what players can do with it and why they should use it.

Uses of one of the most underrated Minecraft blocks: The grindstone

A grindstone is used to turn a jobless villager into a weaponsmith. This is one of the most valuable professions for a villager to have. At high levels, these villagers can trade players enchanted diamond swords and axes.

They don't always come with the right enchantments, though. Many players favor certain enchantments on their weapons more than others. If they trade for a weapon from a villager that has the wrong enchantment on it, players can use another grindstone feature.

The grindstone also serves to remove enchantments from items. Minecraft players can put their enchanted sword into the grindstone and take it out as a regular diamond sword. It will also award a small amount of XP back to the player.

This feature is especially helpful when enchanting books. If players don't have that many books, they can enchant it with one of the enchantment table's three options, disenchant it with a grindstone and repeat until they're satisfied.

The final use of the grindstone involves broken or damaged items. Players can combine two of the same items in a grindstone and get one improved item.

Two damaged swords can be combined into one. Depending on the durability of the items, they may receive a full, non-damaged item in return.

The items are required to be of the same material. Players cannot combine a damaged stone sword with a damaged iron sword. They also can't combine an iron sword with an iron pickaxe.

The grindstone recipe is fairly simple in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft players should use the grindstone more often because it's a great way to collect XP. The grindstone rewards players for the damaged enchanted rods and bows that players may fish up.

It can also keep players from having to make more tools. If they have a few damaged ones, players can combine them rather than craft a new one or wait for the tool to break entirely.

