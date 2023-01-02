Top 5 crops worth farming in Minecraft

In Minecraft, players must acquire and consume food from time to time to keep their hunger bar from falling. Farming crops is one of the easiest ways to get food in the game.

The world of Minecraft has a ton of naturally growing crops in various regions. While some crops need seeds to grow, others will need the crop itself. Most of them can be grown on farmland blocks, which can be acquired using a hoe on a grass or dirt block.

Best crops in Minecraft

Knowing which crop is worth the time and effort is crucial. Here are some of the most farmed crops in the game:

5) Bamboo

Steve in a bamboo jungle biome (Image via Mojang)

Bamboo has made its way to the list owing to a specific item it helps craft: scaffolding. This unique block is used similarly to a ladder but works even better.

Scaffoldings in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

The cascading of scaffoldings can allow the player to move through them in any direction. Such a feature is handy when the player has to build tall structures.

Bamboo mainly generates in the jungle and can be mined using any tool. Players can grow this crop on various dirt blocks, sand blocks, and on mud.

4) Sugar cane

Naturally generated sugar cane in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Sugar cane is a common Overworld crop that players often generate next to natural water sources to grow. This crop can be mined instantly and placed on different forms of dirt and sand.

With sugar cane, players can craft two items: paper and sugar. If the player plans to craft rockets for flying or bookshelves to set up an enchanting table, paper is essential. Sugar can be used to craft fermented spider eyes, pumpkins, and cakes.

3) Potato

A potato farm (Image via Mojang)

Potatoes are seldom found growing on village farms. Pillager outposts, shipwrecks, and village houses may also have potatoes in their loot chests. Players can directly consume potatoes, but this crop doesn't replenish many hunger points.

Baked potatoes are formed when a player cooks potatoes in a furnace. Such a good food item makes this crop worth farming.

2) Wheat

A wheat farm in a village (Image via Mojang)

This crop can be grown on top of farmland blocks using wheat seeds in Minecraft. The seeds are arguably one of the easiest to acquire, as players can get them by punching grass.

Players should note that wheat seeds will only grow on farmland blocks if there is a water source in their vicinity. Using this crop, players can craft bread, which is a decent food item that restores three drumsticks of hunger. Moreover, wheat can be used to breed villagers and trade with novice-level farmer villagers.

1) Kelp

Kelp in an ocean biome (Image via Mojang)

Kelp is one of the most undervalued items in Minecraft. Players can neither consume it nor use it to craft an edible item. However, this crop can be placed in furnaces to get dried kelp, which can be used to craft dried kelp blocks. These blocks are great fuel items in Minecraft as they last longer than most other fuel items.

Players can get kelp from most ocean biomes. To farm kelp, players need to place the crop on underwater blocks.

Using a tool with Fortune enchantment to harvest a crop is recommended. This way, players will get more seeds and items than they normally would. If the player is lucky, an enchanting table will offer this enchantment, or else they can get it from a librarian.

