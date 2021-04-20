What is scaffolding in Minecraft and how to use it?

Scaffolding is a block in Minecraft that players use to reach higher points in the Minecraft world but in a safe way. Scaffolding allows players to come down and go up to heights, in a safe way to avoid fall damage.

Scaffolding looks like a wooden version of a corner table, and it is much smaller than it looks. Players will need to make sure that the scaffolding is supported before placing it down. Without support, the scaffolding will crumble and the player will fall.

It does not take very much to craft, and also does not take very many hits to break. Scaffolding is created out of only Bamboo and string which can be found around the Minecraft world in certain biomes.

Players should not try to place scaffolding in lava. Scaffoldings cannot be placed in lava. They will fall down, and players will fall into the huge lava pool. Players should make sure to use scaffolding carefully and make sure they place them correctly.

In this article, players will be informed on how to use scaffolding and what it is!

How to use scaffolding in Minecraft?

Crafting it

(Image via Nick_616 on Youtube)

Scaffolding is crafted using six bamboo and one string. Players can acquire string in many places in the Minecraft world. Players can obtain string by killing spiders, breaking cobwebs, or even inside of chests.

Players can find bamboo all around the jungle biomes naturally. Players can obtain bamboo as a junk item while fishing, or they can be obtained inside of village chests, but it is pretty rare.

Structure

(Image via Minecraft Fandom)

Players need to make sure the scaffolding is placed on a steady flat structure. If the scaffolding is not correctly placed then it will fall with the player on it, and that would be a disaster!

Players should start the scaffolding on smooth ground and try not to place it around lava. Players should make sure the blocks are well placed and are in sequence with one another.