How to make terracotta in Minecraft (2023)

Minecraft is a popular sandbox video game that allows players to build and explore virtual worlds. One of the key features of Minecraft is its block-based construction system, which allows players to create elaborate structures using various materials. Blocks are fundamental building components and can be obtained using various tools or crafting.

Being one of the most diverse sandbox games of all time, Minecraft has numerous blocks with unique characteristics such as color and texture.

Everything to know about terracotta blocks in Minecraft

Terracotta is a unique and uncommon block that can be obtained through crafting or mining naturally generated terracotta blocks. It is a versatile and decorative block mainly used by Minecraft builders to add color to structures.

Terracotta color variants

All terracotta color variants in the game (Image via Mojang)

Terracotta blocks come in sixteen different colors, including white, orange, magenta, light blue, yellow, lime, pink, gray, light gray, cyan, purple, blue, brown, green, red, and black.

These colors can be used individually or in combination to create intricate patterns and designs. Along with the sixteen color variants, the block has an undyed option.

Where to find these blocks?

The badlands biome (Image via Mojang)

Like most blocks in the game, terracotta can be located in specific places in every Minecraft world. Survival mode players will find red, orange, yellow, brown, white, light gray, and uncolored terracotta in the Badlands biome.

Locating terracotta blocks here will not be an issue as the terrain comprises these blocks. A few uncolored ones may also be found in mason village houses in the plains and desert village biomes.

How to obtain them?

Smelting clay to get uncolored terracotta blocks (Image via Mojang)

If the player desires to acquire the terracotta blocks generated in the badlands, they can mine them using a wooden pickaxe or better. However, many variants are not generated here, and to obtain them, players will need to smelt clay blocks to obtain uncolored terracotta and dye them.

Clay blocks can be found in ponds generated in lush caves, and players can mine them with any tool or bare hands. It can also be crafted using four clay balls. Smelting is easier as all that needs to be done is to place the clay on a furnace along with the fuel required to smelt it.

Dyeing uncolored terracotta blocks (Image via Mojang)

To dye terracotta blocks, players must place eight uncolored ones on the edges of the crafting grid and a dye of choice in the center, as shown.

Since the process of obtaining clay and smelting it to get uncolored terracotta blocks is a bit tedious, players can build a clay farm using redstone that will automate this process.

