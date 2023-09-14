Minecraft is home to numerous hostile mobs and entities and players need specific weapons to defend themselves from such creatures. While these weapons have their unique benefits, gamers can add enchantments to increase their efficacy. This is particularly beneficial since there are a variety of options that can be applied to items in Mojang’s sandbox game.

However, due to the vast number available, players may not know which ones they should use. This article lists the best enchantments you can apply to weapons in Minecraft.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

List of the best Minecraft enchantments for every weapon

Enchantments like Unbreaking and Mending are indispensable and should be present on all weapons. They increase longevity and grant the ability to restore durability. While Unbreaking III increases an item's durability by 300%, Mending uses XP to repair its health.

1) Sword

Sword enchantments in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

The sword is a melee weapon that is used to deal damage to entities and can break certain blocks quickly.

Sharpness

The Sharpness enchantment increases melee damage in Minecraft. It has five levels, where the first increases damage by one point, followed by a 0.5-point increment for every further upgrade. Therefore, a Sharpness V sword will deal three points more damage per hit.

Since this enchantment is incompatible with Smite, players can only equip one of these on their swords. Nevertheless, they can club these two by using commands in Minecraft.

Looting

Looting is a sword-specific enchantment that has three levels. When used against mobs, it increases their drops and the chance to drop a rare item. The number of common items dropped increases by one with every level, with rare drops increasing by 1%.

Fire Aspect

This enchantment is specific for swords and sets the target on fire for four seconds. It can go up to two levels, where Fire Aspect I inflicts three hearts of damage and Fire Aspect II inflicts seven hearts.

2) Bow

Enchantments on a bow (Image via Mojang)

The bow is one of the ranged weapons present in Minecraft and is used to shoot arrows at enemies.

Infinity

The Infinity enchantment allows players to shoot an infinite number of regular arrows. Only one arrow in the inventory is enough for it to work. The enchantment does not influence special variants of arrows, such as tipped or spectral, which are used up as usual. Infinity is generally incompatible with Mending but can be clubbed together via commands.

Flame

Flame functions similarly to a sword's Fire Aspect enchantment in Minecraft and shoots flaming arrows that set entities on fire. These arrows then deal five hearts of damage over five seconds. It is important to note that the enchantment can set fire only to other players, mobs, TNT, campfire, and candles, while other blocks remain unaffected.

Punch

The Punch enchantment increases an arrow's knockback ability. It has only two levels, and the first pushes mobs back by an additional three blocks from their base knockback. When upgraded to Punch II, the targeted entities are pushed back by six blocks.

Power

The Power enchantment increases the damage dealt by an arrow and can go up to a maximum of five levels. The first level offers +50% damage, with every subsequent upgrade adding another 25%. Therefore, an arrow from a Power V bow will deal an extra 150% damage to whomever it strikes. Since it makes a bow extremely handy in fights, it can be considered the best enchantment for the weapon.

3) Crossbow

Enchantments on a crossbow (Image via Mojang)

Similar to bows, crossbows are ranged weapons in Minecraft and can use both arrows and fireworks as ammunition.

Multishot

The Multishot enchantment allows the crossbow to shoot three arrows or firework rockets simultaneously at the cost of only one. However, these three move in different directions. Due to damage immunity, only the central arrow deals damage to the same mob while the rest are deflected.

Crossbows equipped with Multishot enchantment use three durability points per usage and, thus, tend to break faster. Multishot is incompatible with Piercing enchantment but they can be combined using commands.

Piercing

Piercing is a crossbow-specific enchantment in Minecraft that allows arrows to pierce through mobs. It has four levels where the number of targets pierced equals the upgrade count. Furthermore, players can retrieve the launched arrow later. It is important to note that this enchantment has no effect on firework rockets and is incompatible with Multishot to boot.

Quick Charge

The Quick Charge enchantment is crossbow-specific, and increases reload speed. It has three levels. A standard crossbow takes 1.25 seconds to reload, with every upgrade decreasing the reload time by 0.25 seconds. Therefore, Quick Charge III reloads a crossbow in just 0.5 seconds.

4) Trident

Enchantments on a trident (Image via Mojang)

The Trident is a versatile weapon in Minecraft and can be used for both ranged and melee damage. Unfortunately, it is not a craftable item and can only be acquired after killing a Drowned that wields it.

Channeling

Channeling is a trident-specific enchantment that generates lightning in a thunderstorm by striking a mob or lightning rod. By striking a particular entity, it can convert them into something else.

For example, creepers are transformed into charged variants, villagers turn into witches, pigs into zombified piglins, and mooshrooms change into their opposite colors. It is important to note that this enchantment is incompatible with Riptide.

Riptide

This is another trident-specific enchantment in Minecraft. When wet, Riptide allows players to launch themselves into the air in the direction they are facing, and to do so, one must hold the trident in their hands. The enchantment comes in handy when moving around during rain or over a water body. Riptide is incompatible with Loyalty, a third trident-exclusive enchantment.

Loyalty

Loyalty returns the trident to the player after it hits a block or mob so that they can avoid losing or misplacing the weapon. This enchantment has three levels where the greater the upgrade, the lesser the wait time for the trident's return. Therefore, those equipped with Loyalty III have the least wait time.

Minecraft has many enchantments to choose from, and they can be applied to various items. This article lists only a few of the available options, and gamers are encouraged to try all of them to see which ones they like most.