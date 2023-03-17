How to get and use trident in Minecraft

Minecraft is a sandbox video game that allows players to explore, build, and survive in a virtual world. One of the most exciting features of the game is the vast array of weapons and tools that players can acquire and wield.

The trident is one of the most powerful weapons in Minecraft. It can be used as both a melee and ranged weapon. When used as a melee weapon, tridents can deal significant damage to enemies, especially when the player has an Impaling enchantment. When thrown, they have a range of up to 80 blocks, making them ideal for taking down enemies from a distance.

Tridents can be difficult to obtain in Minecraft, as they are only dropped by Drowned mobs. However, players who can get their hands on a trident will find that they are well worth the effort.

With their unique abilities and powerful attacks, tridents are one of the most versatile weapons in Minecraft and a valuable addition to any player's arsenal.

Kill a Drowned to get a trident in Minecraft

Tridents can be obtained in a few different ways in Minecraft, including fishing and trading with villagers. The most common way to get a trident is by killing a Drowned mob.

Drowned mobs are hostile aquatic mobs that can be found in oceans, rivers, and other bodies of water. They spawn with a 3.75% chance when a zombie is submerged in water for 30 seconds.

When killed, Drowned mobs have a chance of dropping a trident. The chance of getting a trident from a Drowned mob is 8.5%, meaning players will need to kill a lot to find one.

Uses of a trident

Once the player has acquired a trident, they can use it as both a melee and ranged weapon. When used in melee combat, the trident deals nine damage points (4.5 hearts) to unarmored enemies.

When thrown, the trident deals eight damage points (four hearts) to unarmored enemies and can travel up to 80 blocks. It can also be enchanted to increase its damage and other abilities.

Additionally, the trident can be used to explore and navigate bodies of water. When holding it, the player can swim faster and breathe underwater for longer periods of time. The weapon can also be used to attack underwater mobs such as guardians and elder guardians.

Enchanting a trident

Like other weapons and tools in Minecraft, the trident can be enchanted to increase its effectiveness. Four enchantments can be added to a trident: Loyalty, Channeling, Riptide, and Impaling.

Loyalty causes the trident to return to the player after being thrown, making it easier to retrieve. Channeling allows the player to summon a lightning bolt when the trident is thrown during a thunderstorm.

Riptide allows the player to quickly propel themselves through water or up into the air when thrown while in water. Meanwhile, Impaling increases the damage dealt to aquatic mobs such as fish, dolphins, and turtles.

To enchant a trident, the player must first create an enchanting table and collect experience points by performing various tasks such as mining, killing mobs, or smelting items. Enchanting a trident costs experience points and requires Lapis Lazuli to be placed on the enchanting table.

